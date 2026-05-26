NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Which States To Offer Free Bus Travel For Students? Check Full List Here

A major relief has come for lakhs of students preparing for the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026. Following the paper leak controversy and cancellation of the earlier examination, several state governments have announced free bus travel facilities for students appearing in the re-test.

Students often face difficulties related to transport, long-distance travel, and reaching examination centres on time during major entrance exams. The problem becomes more serious for candidates travelling from villages and remote areas.

Keeping this in mind, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana governments have decided to provide free travel in government buses for students appearing in the NEET UG re-exam. The medical entrance examination, which was originally held on May 3, 2026, was cancelled after the paper leak case surfaced. The re-examination is now scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026, with nearly 22 lakh students expected to appear.

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Bihar Government Announces Free Travel Facility

The Bihar government has announced free bus travel for students appearing in the NEET UG re-exam through state transport buses. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared the information through social media platform X.

According to the government, candidates will be allowed to travel free of cost in government buses across the state. The move is expected to benefit students travelling from rural areas and smaller towns to examination centres.

The government stated that no student examination should be affected because of financial issues or transport-related difficulties.

Punjab Government Extends Relief To NEET Aspirants

The Punjab government has also announced a similar facility for NEET candidates. Students appearing for the re-exam will be able to travel free of cost in Punjab Roadways buses from June 20 to June 22, 2026.

The decision is expected to provide major relief to students who need to travel long distances to reach their examination centres. The state government believes reducing travel stress can help students perform better in the examination.

Haryana Roadways To Provide Free Bus Service

The Haryana government has also introduced free bus travel for students appearing in the NEET UG re-exam. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said students will be allowed to travel free of cost in Haryana Roadways buses on June 20 and 21.

According to the government, the initiative aims to ensure that candidates reach their examination centres on time without any stress or inconvenience. The facility is expected to be especially beneficial for students from rural regions.

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NEET Admit Card Will Work As Travel Pass

All three state governments have clarified that students will not require any separate pass or ticket for free bus travel. The NEET UG admit card itself will serve as the travel pass.

Students will need to carry their admit card along with a valid identity proof while travelling. Free travel permission will be granted after verification of the admit card.

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