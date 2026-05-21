UPSC Exam Calendar 2027 Released: Civil Services Prelims On May 23, Check Major Exam Dates Here

The Union Public Service Commission has published the recruitment examination schedule for 2027, bringing clarity for aspirants preparing for some of India’s most competitive exams. Candidates planning to appear for examinations such as Civil Services, NDA, CDS, Engineering Services, and other recruitment tests will soon be able to access the complete timetable through the official UPSC website, UPSC.

Although the official PDF calendar is yet to appear on the commission portal, the examination dates circulating across media reports have already given candidates a roadmap for preparation.

Civil Services Prelims 2027 Scheduled For May 23

As per the available schedule, the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2027 is expected to take place on May 23, 2027. The application process for the prestigious examination is likely to close on February 2, 2027.

The Civil Services Examination remains one of the most sought-after recruitment tests in the country, conducted annually to select candidates for services including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central government posts. With the tentative dates now available, aspirants can begin structuring their preparation strategy well in advance.

Meanwhile, the Civil Services Main Examination 2027 is scheduled to commence from August 20, 2027, and will continue for five days.

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NDA, CDS And Other Major UPSC Exams Dates Announced

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2027, has been scheduled for April 11, 2027. UPSC has also announced dates for several other recruitment examinations conducted throughout the year.

The Combined Medical Services Examination 2027 will reportedly be conducted on July 18, while the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination is scheduled for July 4, 2027.

Candidates preparing for defence-related examinations should note that NDA & NA Examination (II) and CDS Examination (II) are both slated for September 19, 2027.

Apart from these, the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2027 is expected to begin on November 21, 2027, and continue for seven days.

UPSC Says Exam Dates May Change

The Union Public Service Commission has stated that the examination schedule may be revised if required due to administrative or unforeseen reasons. Candidates are therefore advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website, UPSC, for the latest notifications and updates regarding examinations.

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The commission noted that exam dates are subject to change depending on circumstances and urged aspirants to stay informed through official announcements.

The UPSC examination calendar is extremely important for candidates planning to appear in recruitment examinations in 2027. With the tentative schedule now available, aspirants can organise their preparation more effectively and complete their syllabus in a timely manner.

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