The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has strongly denied allegations related to the scanning of Class 12 answer sheets under its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The clarification came after reports circulated in sections of the media claiming that the scanning process was not conducted properly because of limited preparation time and inadequate arrangements.

Addressing the controversy, the Board termed the claims misleading and factually incorrect. CBSE issued an official clarification through its X account, reiterating that the evaluation process was carried out under strict supervision and according to established guidelines.

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FACT CHECK!



🚨 A claim is circulating in the media that the scanning of answer books under OSM was not carried out properly due to inadequate preparation and paucity of time.#CBSEFactCheck:



❌ This claim is factually incorrect.



✅ CBSE is a responsible national institution… pic.twitter.com/5ZzigtHq4K — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 20, 2026

CBSE Responds To Claims Over OSM Scanning Process

The controversy surfaced after a news report suggested there were irregularities in the scanning of answer books during the Class 12 evaluation process.

Responding to the allegations, CBSE stated, "A claim is circulating in the media that the scanning of answer books under OSM was not carried out properly due to inadequate preparation and paucity of time."

The Board maintained that all stages of the digital evaluation system were completed with proper monitoring and quality checks in place.

Further defending the process, CBSE said, "CBSE is a responsible national institution committed to ensuring fairness, transparency, and integrity in the examination and evaluation process. Every stage of the On-Screen Marking system, including scanning, quality checks, marking, and evaluation, was undertaken as per established procedures, with due diligence and under the constant supervision of the Board."

Students Raise Concerns After CBSE Results:

The clarification comes at a time when CBSE has been facing criticism from several students and parents following the Class 12 board examination results. Many students claimed that their marks were lower than expected and raised concerns regarding possible discrepancies in the evaluation process.

Over the last few days, the Board has issued multiple notices and social media statements attempting to address these concerns and reassure students about the accuracy of the marking system.

The On-Screen Marking method has remained under public discussion ever since students began questioning the transparency of digital evaluation practices used during answer sheet assessment.

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CBSE Explains Of OSM Technology:

CBSE also shared details about the background of the OSM system and its earlier implementation challenges. According to the Board, the idea of On-Screen Marking was first introduced in 2014. However, technological limitations at the time prevented the system from being implemented smoothly.

The Board explained that there was previously no reliable method to scan answer sheets without physically cutting them, which increased the risk of pages being misplaced during the process. As a result, the project was temporarily paused until suitable technology became available.

With advancements in digital tools and scanning methods, CBSE later resumed the implementation of the system while ensuring multiple levels of monitoring and verification during evaluation.

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