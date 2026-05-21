School Assembly News Headlines Today May 21, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Paper Leak Crackdown Widens; Pradhan Chairs Review Meet, Student Protests Rise

National News

IMD Issues Fresh 5-Day Severe Heat Wave Warning For Delhi And Parts Of North India

Kerala Cabinet Portfolios Out; CM Satheesan Gets Finance-Check Full List

PM Modi In Rome: ‘India, Italy Connected Beyond Diplomacy Through Shared Culture’

Intense ‘Loo’ Spell To Sweep Ghaziabad, Noida; Weather Department Issues Advisory

Banda Records Scorching 47.6°C, Emerges India's Hottest City Once Again

Cong To Join Tamil Nadu Cabinet After 59 Years, 2 MLAs To Take Oath In Vijay Govt

'STOP NOW! ': TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Denies Property Link With Abhishek Banerjee

Twisha Sharma Case: Court Says No To Second Autopsy Amid Decomposition Warning

Trump Says He Could Be Israel PM, Claims Netanyahu ‘Will Do Whatever I Want’

UP Govt Schools To Get Deep Tech Boost Under ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ Mission

India’s Power Demand Hits Record High for Third Straight Day Amid Heatwave

NEET UG Paper Leak Crackdown Widens; Pradhan Chairs Review Meet, Student Protests Rise

PM Modi To Chair NDA Govt’s Midterm Review Meet On May 21, Ministries To Present Report Cards

BJP Says Rahul Gandhi ‘Losing Mental Balance’ Over ‘Traitor’ Remark On PM

SC Petition Seeks President’s Rule In Tamil Nadu, CBI Probe Into Alleged Horse-Trading

UPSRTC Buses Now Under 24x7 Digital Monitoring Across Uttar Pradesh

CBI Books Retired Navy Captain Over Rs 3 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case

Bengal Govt Launches ‘Detect, Delete, Deport’ Drive, Hands Over Border Land To BSF

TVK Govt Set For First Cabinet Expansion; Congress Likely To Get Berths As Vijay Balances Alliance Pressures

International News

Trump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’

Pakistan Has Its Own ‘Pinky Files’ Scandal Now-And Why Everyone Is Talking About It

Iran: Internet Access Becoming A Costly Privilege Reserved For Few

Trump Delayed Iran Strike After Gulf Allies Warned Against War During Hajj

India Slams Pakistan At UN, Says Nation With ‘Genocidal Record’ Cannot Lecture On Kashmir

Trump Says He Could Be Israel PM, Claims Netanyahu ‘Will Do Whatever I Want’

Unidentified gunmen kill 3 under-custody bank robbers in Pak's Peshawar

Trump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’

Iran: Internet Access Becoming A Costly Privilege Reserved For Few

Putin: Ties To Xi's China Reach 'Unprecedentedly High Level'

Pakistan Has Its Own ‘Pinky Files’ Scandal Now-And Why Everyone Is Talking About It

Pakistan Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes Near Mianwali, Pilots Eject Safely

Modi-Trump Meeting Scheduled Next Month? Macron’s G7 Invite Fuels Buzz Over High-Stakes Talks

Xi, Putin Hold High-Stakes Beijing Summit Days After Trump’s China Visit

Business News

Rs 2 Lakh In Post Office 36-Month FD Can Fetch Over Rs 47,000 Interest

Updated New Tata Tiago Facelift Now Looks Like A Smaller Altroz

Why Rising Gold Prices Are Changing Spending Plans

Dalal Street Closes In Green, Sensex Rises 110 Points, Nifty Tests

CAG Develops AI Tool To Spot Fraud, Cartels In Government Contracts

Cement Companies Face Profit Pressure In FY27 On High Fuel Costs, ICRA Warns

ALSO READ: CBSE Revaluation Portal Glitch Continues After 2 PM, Students Demand Extension

Sports News

When Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Cricket Again After IPL 2026? All You Need To Know

Heinrich Klaasen Shares Instagram Story For Sanju Samson After Heated IPL Clash

21 Maiden Overs In A Row! Historic Bowling Record Still Untouched Globally

MS Dhoni's 'Love' For CSK Questioned By Former CSK Legend: 'Love Was Not Visible'

KKR vs MI Live, Kolkata Weather: Match To Resume At 9:15

Alipore Court Acquits Mohammed Shami In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Wife Hasin Jahan

IPL 2026, KKR vs MI Live: KKR Wins Toss, Bowls First As Hardik Pandya Returns - Check Playing 11

Pakistan Test Captain Apologises, Surrenders Captaincy Fate To PCB After Humiliating 2-0 Sweep

Virat Kohli Opens Up About The Real Reason Behind Quitting Test Captaincy In 2022

Aussie Legend Interrupts Live Broadcast, Turns Fanboy For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures

Phil Salt Set To Return To India Later This Week, Will Join RCB Camp After Finger Injury

Faf Du Plessis Credits SA20 For South Africa’s India-Like Squad Depth

Jemimah Rodrigues Targets Lord's Glory Like Kapil Dev: 'We Want Our First T20 World Cup Title There'

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