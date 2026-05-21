School Assembly News Headlines Today May 21, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, May 21, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
ALSO READ: NEET UG Paper Leak Crackdown Widens; Pradhan Chairs Review Meet, Student Protests Rise
National News
- IMD Issues Fresh 5-Day Severe Heat Wave Warning For Delhi And Parts Of North India
- Kerala Cabinet Portfolios Out; CM Satheesan Gets Finance-Check Full List
- PM Modi In Rome: ‘India, Italy Connected Beyond Diplomacy Through Shared Culture’
- Intense ‘Loo’ Spell To Sweep Ghaziabad, Noida; Weather Department Issues Advisory
- Banda Records Scorching 47.6°C, Emerges India's Hottest City Once Again
- Cong To Join Tamil Nadu Cabinet After 59 Years, 2 MLAs To Take Oath In Vijay Govt
- 'STOP NOW! ': TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Denies Property Link With Abhishek Banerjee
- Twisha Sharma Case: Court Says No To Second Autopsy Amid Decomposition Warning
- Trump Says He Could Be Israel PM, Claims Netanyahu ‘Will Do Whatever I Want’
- UP Govt Schools To Get Deep Tech Boost Under ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ Mission
- India’s Power Demand Hits Record High for Third Straight Day Amid Heatwave
- NEET UG Paper Leak Crackdown Widens; Pradhan Chairs Review Meet, Student Protests Rise
- PM Modi To Chair NDA Govt’s Midterm Review Meet On May 21, Ministries To Present Report Cards
- BJP Says Rahul Gandhi ‘Losing Mental Balance’ Over ‘Traitor’ Remark On PM
- SC Petition Seeks President’s Rule In Tamil Nadu, CBI Probe Into Alleged Horse-Trading
- UPSRTC Buses Now Under 24x7 Digital Monitoring Across Uttar Pradesh
- CBI Books Retired Navy Captain Over Rs 3 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case
- Bengal Govt Launches ‘Detect, Delete, Deport’ Drive, Hands Over Border Land To BSF
- TVK Govt Set For First Cabinet Expansion; Congress Likely To Get Berths As Vijay Balances Alliance Pressures
International News
- Trump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’
- Pakistan Has Its Own ‘Pinky Files’ Scandal Now-And Why Everyone Is Talking About It
- Iran: Internet Access Becoming A Costly Privilege Reserved For Few
- Trump Delayed Iran Strike After Gulf Allies Warned Against War During Hajj
- India Slams Pakistan At UN, Says Nation With ‘Genocidal Record’ Cannot Lecture On Kashmir
- Trump Says He Could Be Israel PM, Claims Netanyahu ‘Will Do Whatever I Want’
- Unidentified gunmen kill 3 under-custody bank robbers in Pak's Peshawar
- Trump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’
- Iran: Internet Access Becoming A Costly Privilege Reserved For Few
- Putin: Ties To Xi's China Reach 'Unprecedentedly High Level'
- Pakistan Has Its Own ‘Pinky Files’ Scandal Now-And Why Everyone Is Talking About It
- Pakistan Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes Near Mianwali, Pilots Eject Safely
- Modi-Trump Meeting Scheduled Next Month? Macron’s G7 Invite Fuels Buzz Over High-Stakes Talks
- Xi, Putin Hold High-Stakes Beijing Summit Days After Trump’s China Visit
Business News
- Rs 2 Lakh In Post Office 36-Month FD Can Fetch Over Rs 47,000 Interest
- Updated New Tata Tiago Facelift Now Looks Like A Smaller Altroz
- Why Rising Gold Prices Are Changing Spending Plans
- Dalal Street Closes In Green, Sensex Rises 110 Points, Nifty Tests
- CAG Develops AI Tool To Spot Fraud, Cartels In Government Contracts
- Cement Companies Face Profit Pressure In FY27 On High Fuel Costs, ICRA Warns
ALSO READ: CBSE Revaluation Portal Glitch Continues After 2 PM, Students Demand Extension
Sports News
- When Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Cricket Again After IPL 2026? All You Need To Know
- Heinrich Klaasen Shares Instagram Story For Sanju Samson After Heated IPL Clash
- 21 Maiden Overs In A Row! Historic Bowling Record Still Untouched Globally
- MS Dhoni's 'Love' For CSK Questioned By Former CSK Legend: 'Love Was Not Visible'
- KKR vs MI Live, Kolkata Weather: Match To Resume At 9:15
- Alipore Court Acquits Mohammed Shami In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Wife Hasin Jahan
- IPL 2026, KKR vs MI Live: KKR Wins Toss, Bowls First As Hardik Pandya Returns - Check Playing 11
- Pakistan Test Captain Apologises, Surrenders Captaincy Fate To PCB After Humiliating 2-0 Sweep
- Virat Kohli Opens Up About The Real Reason Behind Quitting Test Captaincy In 2022
- Aussie Legend Interrupts Live Broadcast, Turns Fanboy For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures
- Phil Salt Set To Return To India Later This Week, Will Join RCB Camp After Finger Injury
- Faf Du Plessis Credits SA20 For South Africa’s India-Like Squad Depth
- Jemimah Rodrigues Targets Lord's Glory Like Kapil Dev: 'We Want Our First T20 World Cup Title There'
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