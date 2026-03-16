UPSC CSE 2025: Kerala’s Athira Sugathan Overcomes Paralysis And Memory Loss, Secures Rank 483

The journey of Athira Sugathan, a civil services aspirant from Kozhikode, has emerged as one of the most inspiring stories from the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results. Despite facing severe physical and medical challenges following a life-altering accident, she successfully secured All India Rank 483 in the prestigious examination.

According to reports, Athira’s path to success was far from easy. A road accident in 2016 left her wheelchair-bound and caused memory loss that lasted for nearly two years. At the time, she was pursuing a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course in Bengaluru.

A Life-Altering Accident in 2016

Based on media reports, Athira met with a serious road accident in February 2016 while studying in Bengaluru. The incident significantly impacted her health, leaving her paralysed and suffering from prolonged amnesia.

Following months of medical treatment and recovery, she returned to her hometown of Kozhikode. The accident could have ended her academic and professional ambitions, but Athira gradually rebuilt her life and decided to pursue the dream of joining civil services.

Preparation With Special Support Programme

According to reports, Athira later joined the Absolute IAS Academy in Thiruvananthapuram, which offers a special programme called Butterfly for physically challenged aspirants preparing for the UPSC examination.

She chose Malayalam as her optional subject and primarily attended classes online. Occasionally, she traveled to Thiruvananthapuram with the support of her parents, Sugathan and Mini, who work as LIC agents.

Her determination and consistent effort eventually paid off. The UPSC CSE 2025 result, declared on Friday, confirmed that Athira had secured Rank 483, marking success in her fourth attempt at the examination.

UPSC CSE 2025 Results and Marksheet Details

Earlier this week, the Union Public Service Commission released the detailed marksheets of candidates who appeared in the Civil Services Examination 2025. The marksheets provide a breakdown of scores obtained in the Written (Main) Examination and the Personality Test (Interview).

According to the commission, 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, and other central government services.

Athira Sugathan’s remarkable achievement stands out among these success stories. Based on media reports, her journey from a devastating accident and years of memory loss to securing a place in the UPSC merit list highlights extraordinary resilience and determination.

Her story serves as a powerful reminder that perseverance and courage can help overcome even the most difficult circumstances.

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