Indian Embassy Briefs CBSE-Affiliated School Principals In Saudi Arabia Amid West Asia Tensions

New Delhi: Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has reached out to principals of CBSE-affiliated schools in Saudi Arabia to brief them on the current regional situation and the mission's initiatives to support the Indian community, officials said on Sunday.

The embassy shared the update in a post on social media.

"DCM (Deputy Chief of Mission) Mr Abu Mathen George, joined by First Secretary Mr Vipul Bawa, held a virtual interaction with principals of CBSE-affiliated schools across Saudi Arabia," it said.

The deputy chief of mission "briefed them on the current regional situation and the embassy’s initiatives to support the Indian community, and also addressed queries related to the CBSE board examinations," it said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced cancellation of the Class 12 board exams in the Middle East region in view of the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Earlier, the Board had announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams in the region.

The current West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israel combine conducted airstrikes on Iran. In retaliation, Iran has attacked the Gulf countries hosting American military bases.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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