UPSC CMS Final Result 2025 Declared At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UPSC CMS Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in; final merit list released, shortlisted doctors to be contacted for appointments.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

UPSC CMS Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2025, bringing clarity for medical graduates who appeared in the recruitment process. Candidates can download the result PDF from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

With the final results now announced, shortlisted candidates will be contacted by the respective departments to complete appointment formalities. This process will include document verification, medical tests, and service allocation. Details regarding posting and joining will be shared separately by the concerned authorities. 

UPSC CMS Result 2025: How to Check 

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result: 

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the “Examination” or “What’s New” section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Open the link titled “Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 – Final Result”. 

Step 4: Download the PDF and use Ctrl + F to find your roll number or name. 

Direct Link to Check - UPSC CMS Result 2025 

UPSC CMS Exam 2025: Selection Process  

The CMS 2025 selection process was carried out in two stages. The first stage was a computer-based written examination held earlier this year. It assessed candidates on medical subjects such as General Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Gynaecology, and Preventive and Social Medicine. 

Candidates who qualified in the written exam were shortlisted for the Personality Test (Interview) conducted by UPSC. The final merit list has been prepared based on candidates’ overall performance in both stages of the selection process. 

About UPSC CMS Exam 2025: 

The Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination is conducted by the UPSC to recruit doctors for various medical posts in central government departments and organisations. These include positions such as Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Indian Railways, General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in Central Health Services, and Medical Officer roles in municipal bodies like the New Delhi Municipal Council. 

The examination is open to candidates holding an MBBS degree and is regarded as one of the most competitive recruitment exams for medical professionals in the country. 

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
