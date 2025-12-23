Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 23), Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, December 23, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.
If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.
National News
- Delhi Minister Warns Firms Ignoring 50% Work-From-Home Rule Amid GRAP IV Curbs
- ‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
- Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
- 'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
- 'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
- Delhi Govt To Roll Out New EV Policy Draft By Early January, Big Subsidy Push For Middle Class
- No Camera Phones For Daughters-In-Law: Rajasthan Panchayat's Order For Young Women Sparks Row
International News
- Top Russian Military Officer Killed In Moscow Car Bombing, Investigators Probe Possible Ukrainian Link
- Inqilab Mancha Threatens Ouster Of Yunus Over Osman Hadi Murder, Demands Transparent Probe
- Not Faith, But Feud: Office Rivalry Behind Hindu Man's Killing In Bangladesh, Reveals Probe
- India, Afghanistan Explore Setting Up Joint Working Group On Health
- Cash, Tickets, Deadline: US Raises Self-Deportation Incentive To $3,000 For Migrants
Business News
- 8th Pay Commission Delay Could Quietly Cost Govt Employees Up To Rs 3.8 Lakh In HRA
- Dalal Streets Cheer As Sensex Jumps Over 616 Points, Nifty Tests 26,200
- RBI To Cut Repo Rates Again In February? Report Says Inflation Keeps Door Open For Lower Rate
- Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport To Go Live With Free High-Speed Wi-Fi, Digital Passenger Updates
- Foxconn’s iPhone Push In India: 30,000 Workers Hired In Just 9 Months At New Bengaluru Factory
Sports News
- Suryakumar Yadav Gears Up For IND vs NZ Series With Vijay Hazare Trophy Appearance
- Punjab Name Star-Studded Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad Featuring Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh & Abhishek Sharma
- Latest ICC Rankings: Australia Hold Test Crown, India Lead White-Ball Cricket
- World Cup Loss Almost Retired Rohit Sharma: 'Didn't Want To Play This Sport Anymore'
- 'Recovering Well': India Opener Shares Injury Update Ahead Of IND vs SL Women's T20I Series
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Follow Education News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Cities
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With 'Rift' Jibe
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion
Advertisement