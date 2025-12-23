School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

Delhi Minister Warns Firms Ignoring 50% Work-From-Home Rule Amid GRAP IV Curbs

‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected

Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI ; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops

'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules

'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin

Delhi Govt To Roll Out New EV Policy Draft By Early January, Big Subsidy Push For Middle Class

No Camera Phones For Daughters-In-Law: Rajasthan Panchayat's Order For Young Women Sparks Row

International News

Top Russian Military Officer Killed In Moscow Car Bombing, Investigators Probe Possible Ukrainian Link

Inqilab Mancha Threatens Ouster Of Yunus Over Osman Hadi Murder, Demands Transparent Probe

Not Faith, But Feud: Office Rivalry Behind Hindu Man's Killing In Bangladesh, Reveals Probe

India, Afghanistan Explore Setting Up Joint Working Group On Health

Cash, Tickets, Deadline: US Raises Self-Deportation Incentive To $3,000 For Migrants

Business News

8th Pay Commission Delay Could Quietly Cost Govt Employees Up To Rs 3.8 Lakh In HRA

Dalal Streets Cheer As Sensex Jumps Over 616 Points, Nifty Tests 26,200

RBI To Cut Repo Rates Again In February? Report Says Inflation Keeps Door Open For Lower Rate

Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport To Go Live With Free High-Speed Wi-Fi, Digital Passenger Updates

Foxconn’s iPhone Push In India: 30,000 Workers Hired In Just 9 Months At New Bengaluru Factory

Sports News

Suryakumar Yadav Gears Up For IND vs NZ Series With Vijay Hazare Trophy Appearance

Punjab Name Star-Studded Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad Featuring Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh & Abhishek Sharma

Latest ICC Rankings: Australia Hold Test Crown, India Lead White-Ball Cricket

World Cup Loss Almost Retired Rohit Sharma: 'Didn't Want To Play This Sport Anymore'

'Recovering Well': India Opener Shares Injury Update Ahead Of IND vs SL Women's T20I Series

