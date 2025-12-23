Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 23), Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, December 23, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.   

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.    

National News   

  • Delhi Minister Warns Firms Ignoring 50% Work-From-Home Rule Amid GRAP IV Curbs 
  • ‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected 
  • Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops 
  • 'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules 
  • 'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin 
  • Delhi Govt To Roll Out New EV Policy Draft By Early January, Big Subsidy Push For Middle Class 
  • No Camera Phones For Daughters-In-Law: Rajasthan Panchayat's Order For Young Women Sparks Row 

International News   

  • Top Russian Military Officer Killed In Moscow Car Bombing, Investigators Probe Possible Ukrainian Link 
  • Inqilab Mancha Threatens Ouster Of Yunus Over Osman Hadi Murder, Demands Transparent Probe 
  • Not Faith, But Feud: Office Rivalry Behind Hindu Man's Killing In Bangladesh, Reveals Probe 
  • India, Afghanistan Explore Setting Up Joint Working Group On Health 
  • Cash, Tickets, Deadline: US Raises Self-Deportation Incentive To $3,000 For Migrants 

Business News   

  • 8th Pay Commission Delay Could Quietly Cost Govt Employees Up To Rs 3.8 Lakh In HRA 
  • Dalal Streets Cheer As Sensex Jumps Over 616 Points, Nifty Tests 26,200 
  • RBI To Cut Repo Rates Again In February? Report Says Inflation Keeps Door Open For Lower Rate 
  • Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport To Go Live With Free High-Speed Wi-Fi, Digital Passenger Updates 
  • Foxconn’s iPhone Push In India: 30,000 Workers Hired In Just 9 Months At New Bengaluru Factory 

Sports News 

  • Suryakumar Yadav Gears Up For IND vs NZ Series With Vijay Hazare Trophy Appearance 
  • Punjab Name Star-Studded Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad Featuring Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh & Abhishek Sharma 
  • Latest ICC Rankings: Australia Hold Test Crown, India Lead White-Ball Cricket 
  • World Cup Loss Almost Retired Rohit Sharma: 'Didn't Want To Play This Sport Anymore' 
  • 'Recovering Well': India Opener Shares Injury Update Ahead Of IND vs SL Women's T20I Series 

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
