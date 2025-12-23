Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCAT Result 2025: IIM Kozhikode To Announce Scores Soon On iimcat.ac.in, Here's How To Check

CAT Result 2025: IIM Kozhikode To Announce Scores Soon On iimcat.ac.in, Here's How To Check

CAT 2025 results to be announced soon at iimcat.ac.in; final answer key released, scorecards to follow for 2.58 lakh candidates.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CAT Result 2025: IIM Kozhikode is expected to announce the CAT 2025 results shortly. The Common Admission Test was held on November 30. Once the results are released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. 

To view the CAT 2025 result and download the scorecard, candidates must log in using their CAT ID and password. 

After the declaration of results, the admission process will move to the shortlisting stage. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin assessing candidates based on their individual selection criteria. 

Each IIM will publish its shortlist on its official website. Interview call letters will be issued directly to shortlisted candidates. Applicants should note that the shortlisting criteria differ across institutes and may consider factors other than CAT scores alone. 

CAT 2025: Final Answer Key Released 

IIM Kozhikode released the final answer key for CAT 2025 on December 17, 2025, at 5:00 pm on the official CAT website. The CAT 2025 results will be prepared using this final answer key. 

Earlier, the provisional answer key was published on December 4, 2025. Candidates were allowed to submit objections to the provisional answers from December 8 to December 10, 2025. 

CAT Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Go to the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CAT 2025 scorecard. 

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials, if asked. 

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen in PDF format. 

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future use. 

About CAT 2025 Exam:  

The CAT 2025 examination was held at 339 test centres in 170 cities across the country. Of the nearly 2.95 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, around 2.58 lakh actually appeared. 

According to the CAT 2025 marking scheme, candidates receive three marks for every correct answer. One mark is deducted for each wrong answer, while no marks are awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CAT 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Cities
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With Delhi-Lucknow 'Rift' Jibe
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With 'Rift' Jibe
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget