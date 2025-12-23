CAT Result 2025: IIM Kozhikode To Announce Scores Soon On iimcat.ac.in, Here's How To Check

CAT Result 2025: IIM Kozhikode is expected to announce the CAT 2025 results shortly. The Common Admission Test was held on November 30. Once the results are released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

To view the CAT 2025 result and download the scorecard, candidates must log in using their CAT ID and password.

After the declaration of results, the admission process will move to the shortlisting stage. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin assessing candidates based on their individual selection criteria.

Each IIM will publish its shortlist on its official website. Interview call letters will be issued directly to shortlisted candidates. Applicants should note that the shortlisting criteria differ across institutes and may consider factors other than CAT scores alone.

CAT 2025: Final Answer Key Released

IIM Kozhikode released the final answer key for CAT 2025 on December 17, 2025, at 5:00 pm on the official CAT website. The CAT 2025 results will be prepared using this final answer key.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was published on December 4, 2025. Candidates were allowed to submit objections to the provisional answers from December 8 to December 10, 2025.

CAT Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CAT 2025 scorecard.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials, if asked.

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future use.

About CAT 2025 Exam:

The CAT 2025 examination was held at 339 test centres in 170 cities across the country. Of the nearly 2.95 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, around 2.58 lakh actually appeared.

According to the CAT 2025 marking scheme, candidates receive three marks for every correct answer. One mark is deducted for each wrong answer, while no marks are awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered.

Education Loan Information:

