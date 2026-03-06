Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2025 Declared, Anuj Agnihotri Secures AIR 1, Check Topper List And Result PDF

UPSC has announced the Civil Services Final Result 2025. A total of 958 candidates recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 03:22 PM (IST)

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. 

The final merit list has been prepared after the completion of all stages of the selection process, including the written examinations held in August 2025 and the Personality Test/Interview round conducted until February 2026. Based on this evaluation process, the commission has recommended 958 candidates for appointments to various prestigious civil services. 

The results mark the culmination of one of the most competitive recruitment processes in the country and open the door for selected candidates to join India’s top administrative services. 

UPSC CSE Result 2025: Where And How To Check 

Candidates can access the final result through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission. The commission has published the results in a PDF format, which includes the names and roll numbers of candidates recommended for appointment to different services. 

To check the result, candidates need to download the PDF file and search for their roll number or name using the search function. 

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: Steps To Check 

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the “Examination” tab on the homepage 

Step 3: Select “Active Examinations” or check the “What’s New” section 

Step 4: Open the link for Civil Services Examination Final Result 2025 

Step 5: Download the PDF merit list 

Step 6: Use Ctrl + F and enter your name or roll number to locate your result 

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: Toppers List  

The commission has also released the list of the top-performing candidates in the examination. Anuj Agnihotri secured the first rank, followed by Rajeshwari Suve in second place and Akansh Dhull in third position. 

  1. Anuj Agnihotri 
  2. Rajeshwari Suve 
  3. Akansh Dhull 
  4. Raghav Jhunjhunwala 
  5. Ishan Bhatnagar 
  6. Zinnia Aurora 
  7. A R Rajah Mohaideen 
  8. Pakshal Secretry 
  9. Astha Jain 
  10. Ujjwal Priyank 

Other candidates in the top 20 list include Yashaswi Raj Vardhan, Akshit Bhardwaj, Aanya Sharma, Surabhi Yadav, Simrandeep Kaur, Monika Srivasatva, Chitwan Jain, Sruthii R, Nishar Dishant Amrutlal and Ravi Raaz. 

UPSC CSE 2025: Vacancies And Services Offered 

For the Civil Services Examination 2025, a total of 979 vacancies were announced across various central government services. Through this recruitment process, candidates are selected for prestigious posts such as: 

  • Indian Administrative Service (IAS) 
  • Indian Police Service (IPS) 
  • Indian Foreign Service (IFS) 
  • Indian Revenue Service (IRS) 
  • Indian Trade Service and other Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ services 

The Civil Services Examination is widely regarded as one of the most challenging competitive examinations in the world. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the exam, but only a small number successfully clear all three stages Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test to secure a place in the final merit list. 

With the declaration of the final results, the selected candidates will now move forward to training and eventually take up key administrative roles in different parts of the country. 

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
