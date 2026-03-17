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HomeEducationRBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date Announced: Rajasthan Board to Release Scores on March 24

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date Announced: Rajasthan Board to Release Scores on March 24

RBSE Class 5, 8 results on March 24; students can check scores online using roll number on official websites.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 03:10 PM (IST)

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially confirmed the result date for Class 5 and Class 8 students. As per the latest update, the results will be declared on March 24, 2026, bringing relief to lakhs of students waiting for their scores. 

To check their results, students will need to enter their roll number in the login section. 

The announcement has put an end to ongoing speculation around the result date. Earlier, multiple reports suggested different timelines, creating confusion among students and parents. The board has now clarified that both Class 5 and Class 8 results will be released on the same day. 

After viewing the result online, they should collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools at a later stage. The declaration of the RBSE Class 5 and 8 results is a significant milestone for students. It is advised to check results only on official websites and keep login details ready in advance. 

RBSE Result 2026: Where to Check 

Once released, students will be able to check their results online on the official websites: 

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 
  • rajshaladarpan.nic.in 

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid last-minute delays while accessing the result. 

RBSE Class 5 and 8 Results 2026: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan Board website. 

Step 2: Click on the “Student Corner” or “Result” section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Select your class either Class 5 or Class 8. 

Step 4: Enter your roll number or required login details. 

Step 5: Click on “Submit” or “View Result” to see your score. 

RBSE Class 5 and 8 Results 2026 Time Yet to Be Confirmed 

While the date has been finalised, the board has not yet specified the exact time for the announcement. Typically, RBSE releases result in the afternoon, and a similar timeline is expected this year as well. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and login details ready in advance to avoid delays once the result link becomes active. 

About RBSE Class 5 and 8 Exams:  

The Class 8 board examinations were conducted from February 19 to March 4, 2026, while the Class 5 exams were held between February 20 and March 5, 2026. Both examinations took place in a single shift, scheduled from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Since the conclusion of the exams, students have been eagerly waiting for their results, which will now be released shortly. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBSE Education News RBSE Class 5 And 8 Results 2026 RBSE Exam Results 2026 Rajasthan Board Class 5 And 8 Results On March 24 RBSE Class 5 And 8 Results 2026 Date RBSE Class 5 And 8 Results 2026 March 24
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