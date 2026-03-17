RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: A major opportunity has emerged for candidates preparing for government jobs in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a short notification for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP). Through this drive, thousands of vacancies will be filled across various railway zones in the country. Following the announcement, interest among aspirants regarding the application process has increased.

According to the Ministry of Railways, this is currently an indicative notice issued to help candidates begin their preparations in advance. A detailed notification will soon be published on the official RRB website, which will include complete information on eligibility criteria, selection process, and other important details.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: When Will Applications Begin?

The online application process for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment will start from May 15, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications until June 14, 2026 (midnight). Applications will be accepted only through online mode via the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: Total Number of Vacancies

A total of 11,127 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. These vacancies will be distributed across different railway zones nationwide. The exact distribution of posts zone-wise will be provided in the detailed notification.

Candidates applying for these posts must be at least 18 years old and not exceed 30 years of age. The age will be calculated as per the specified cut-off date. Reserved category candidates will be eligible for age relaxation in accordance with government norms. Selected candidates will receive an initial salary of ₹19,900 under Pay Level 2, along with applicable allowances.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: Eligibility and Selection Process

To apply for the Assistant Loco Pilot post, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Alternatively, candidates with a diploma or degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, or Automobile Engineering are also eligible to apply.

The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages. It will begin with a Computer-Based Test (CBT-1), followed by CBT-2. Candidates who qualify will then appear for a computer-based aptitude test. Those clearing all stages will be called for document verification and a medical examination.

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