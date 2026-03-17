SSC Revised Exam Calendar For 2026-27 Released, Check Key Dates And How To Download Here

SSC 2026 Revised Exam Calendar: The Staff Selection Commission has published the revised examination calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle. Candidates can view the updated schedule on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The revised timetable includes changes to several key examinations such as the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2026, Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2026, General Duty (GD) Constable, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs, Stenographer, Multi-Tasking Staff (MSz), and others.

The calendar also provides a tentative timeline for the GD Constable recruitment for 2027. As per the commission, the notification is likely to be released on 30 September 2026, and the application window is expected to remain open until October 31, 2026.

Apart from these major exams, the calendar outlines provisional schedules for several other recruitment tests, including Selection Posts, Sub-Inspector roles, and various departmental examinations conducted by the commission.

SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2026-27: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the notice board section.

Step 3: Click on the link for “SSC New Exam Calendar 2026–2027”.

Step 4: A PDF file will open on your screen with all the important dates and details.

Step 5: Review the exam schedule and download the calendar for future reference.

SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2026-27:

SSC Calendar 2026–27: Key Dates for Junior Engineer and Hindi Translator Exams

The revised SSC calendar also covers recruitment for technical and departmental posts, which will be conducted through computer-based tests. These include positions such as Junior Engineer and the Combined Hindi Translators examination.

The notification for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination 2026 will be released on March 31, 2026, and candidates can apply until April 30, 2026. The Paper-I computer-based test is expected to be held between May and June 2026.

Similarly, the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2026 notification will be issued on April 30, 2026, with the application window closing on May 31, 2026. The Paper-I exam is scheduled to take place between August and September 2026.

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