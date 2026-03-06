CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Registration Underway For 993 Vacancies, Apply Now

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has begun the application process for the Bihar Police Radio (Technical) Cadre Constable (Operator) recruitment for 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill 993 vacancies in the department. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official CSBC website from March 1 to March 31, 2026.

The recruitment notification highlights that women candidates will receive special representation across several categories. Out of the total vacancies announced, 338 posts have been reserved for female candidates, ensuring broader participation in the recruitment process.

Direct Link to Apply - CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2026

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details And Application Window

As per the official notification issued by the Central Selection Board of Constables, the recruitment is being conducted to strengthen the technical cadre within Bihar Police. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online during the month-long registration period.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility requirements and complete the registration process before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues. The recruitment drive is expected to attract a large number of applicants due to the significant number of available posts.

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2026: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC Bihar at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the advertisement for Bihar Police Constable (Operator) – Advertisement No. 02/2026.

Step 3: Register using basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Log in with the credentials generated during registration.

Step 5: Fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and other required information.

Step 6: Upload photographs, signatures, and necessary documents.

Step 7: Pay the ₹100 application fee.

Step 8: Review the form carefully and submit it.

Step 9: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years. The upper age limit varies according to category:

25 years – UR Male & Female

27 years – BC/EBC Male

28 years – BC/EBC Female

30 years – SC/ST Male & Female

The Bihar Police recruitment rules also allow age relaxation for eligible categories as per government regulations.

Bihar Constable Recruitment 2026: Three-Stage Selection Process

The selection process for the Bihar Police Constable (Operator) recruitment will take place in three stages. The first stage is a written examination, which will be objective in nature. The test will include 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks, and candidates will be given two hours to complete the exam.

The question paper will include sections on General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with each section carrying 25 questions. Candidates should note that 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Those who qualify in the written examination will move to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This stage will assess candidates’ fitness through activities such as running, high jump, and shot put. Physical standards will also be verified, including height and chest measurements for male candidates, while female candidates must meet a minimum weight requirement of 48 kg.

The final stage of the selection process will be document verification, where candidates must submit valid certificates and supporting documents for authentication.

