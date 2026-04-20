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School Assembly News Headlines Today April 20, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, April 20, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop Sparks Row As TMC Claims Hemant Soren's Chopper Denied Landing In Jhargram
- Delhi Horror: Retired RBI Officer Found Murdered At Home, Family Alleges Neighbour’s Role
- Heatwave: Temperatures Hit 45°C In Vidarbha As Several Regions Cross 43°C
- One Year After Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan-Backed Plot Behind 26 Killings, Part 1
- NASA Astronaut Mike Fincke Performs Bihu In Space; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Video
- Indian Railways Earns Over Rs 6,000 Crore From Scrap, Sets Record in Non-Fare Revenue
- TMC's Abhishek urges BJP nominee to appeal to PM over plight of Aparajita Bill
- SP will form govt in UP in 2027, will have Congress with us: Akhilesh
- AIMIM's Waris Pathan Attacks PM Modi Over Women’s Quota Bill Timing
- Opposition Planning To Move Fresh Notice To Oust CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Report
- Uttarakhand HC sends girl to shelter home, orders custody for male companion in protection plea
- ‘Narishakti Taken for Granted’: PM Slams Opposition After Bill Fails
- 'Opposes Triple Talaq To Women’s Bill': PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress
- Legal if a parent takes child's custody by force from partner without violating law: Allahabad HC
- PM Modi expresses grief at death of ex-RS MP Balbir Punj
- CM Yogi compares opposition behavior in Parliament to disruption and chaos
- Census 2027: J-K, Ladakh conclude 4-day training for master trainers
- PM Modi's address to nation strong rebuttal to opposition over defeat of women's bill: Eknath Shinde
- Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Vijay Storms Perambur In Surprise Outreach, Door-to-Door Push Boosts TVK Cadres
International News
- ‘Excessive Demands, Unrealistic Expectations’: Tehran To Skip Islamabad Talks
- Indians Killed Outside Gurdwara In Italy, Shooters Flee
- Iran Launches Drone Attack At US Military Ships After Vessel Seized Near Hormuz
- ‘Who Is Trump?’ Pezeshkian Challenges US, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Rights
- Two US Nationals Detained At Srinagar Airport With Banned Satellite Phone
- Cuba Crisis Deepens: Spain, Brazil And Mexico Push Aid, Warn Against US Intervention
- Louisiana Mass Shooting: 8 Children Killed, Several Injured; Gunman Shot Dead
- Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses 'regional situation' with Iranian President Pezeshkian
- ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’: Trump Warns Iran, Says Next Round Of Talks In Pakistan On Monday
- Bulgaria Elections 2026: Former President Radev Leads As Nation Seeks Political Stability
- Iran-US Standoff Deepens as Hormuz Blockade Reimposed, Ceasefire on Brink
- 'Will Respond With Full Force': Iran Warns US Over 'Slightest Mistake' Amid Hormuz Tensions
- Ships Stranded as US-Iran Clash Over Hormuz Deepens Amid Global Crisis
- United Airlines Flight Diverted Over Security Scare, 165 Passengers Evacuated Using Emergency Slides
- Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario
- US-Iran Tensions Peak as Trump Signals Strike, Hormuz Crisis Deepens
- Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline
- Has Ali Khamenei Yet To Be Buried? Report Cites Security Fears And Unrest Concerns
Business News
- Cabinet Clears 2% DA Hike; Millions Of Employees, Pensioners To Benefit
- Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get 3 Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain?
- 2% DA Hike Approved For Government Employees From January
- Wall Street Soars As Iran Opens Hormuz; S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs
- Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani Again To Become Asia’s Richest
- Bulls Vs Bears: Share Markets Remain Volatile Amid US-Iran Talks, Sensex Over 150 Points Down, Nifty Near 24,100
- Income Tax Calendar FY 2026-27: Your Month-By-Month Deadlines, Filing Dates To Stay Stress-Free
- TCS Says ‘Worst Is Over’ After Layoffs, Nashik Allegations Raise Questions
- BYD Price Hike Alert: EV Giant To Raise Prices Up To Rs 1 Lakh From May.
- War Costs Hit India Inc: From FMCG To Fertilisers, Input Prices Surge Up To 70%
- ‘I’m Not The Founder, Just The Babysitter’: Gen Z Rejects Startup Hustle Culture
- Oil Prices Fall Below $100 After Weeks Of Surge On US-Iran Talks Hopes
- Netflix Shares Slide 8% In Europe As Weak Outlook, Hastings Exit Weigh
- Akasa Air, SpiceJet planes suffer damage after coming in contact at Delhi airport; DGCA starts probe
Sports News
- PBKS vs LSG Highlights: Punjab Kings Run Riot Against Lucknow, Extend Unstoppable Winning Run
- Ajinkya Rahane Hits Unwanted Record As KKR Seal First IPL 2026 Win
- Dhruv Jurel's Acrobatic Stumping Stuns KKR's Cameron Green
- RR Collapse! Kartik Tyagi’s Explosive Over Seals T20 Career-Best Figure
- Skipper Shreyas Iyer reveals six-hitting contest behind PBKS’ run-fest
- IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Stars Against RR As KKR Snap Losing Streak In Low-Scoring Thriller
- Not Pant Or Gill: PBKS Star Top Contender To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As T20I Captain
- Big Call! BCCI Acts On Ajit Agarkar Ahead Of 2027 ODI World Cup
- SRH Fan’s Hilarious ‘Black Magic’ Act To Get CSK's Shivam Dube Out
- Suryakumar, Gambhir Seek Blessings With T20 WC Trophy At Salangpur Hanuman Mandir
- ‘Rajasthan Mein Kya Problem Hai?’: Jadeja’s Epic Reply To ‘Miss You In CSK’
- Kavya Maran Silences CSK Crowd With 'Finger On Lips' Gesture
- Why India Might Miss Messi And Ronaldo's Final FIFA World Cup Dance
- Arshdeep Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over 'Cute' DM Controversy
- MS Dhoni Return Update: CSK Coach Confirms Fitness Status, Batting Position In IPL 2026
- Shubman Gill's Incredible Pre-Ball Vision Captured On Camera
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