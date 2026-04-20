School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop Sparks Row As TMC Claims Hemant Soren's Chopper Denied Landing In Jhargram

Delhi Horror: Retired RBI Officer Found Murdered At Home, Family Alleges Neighbour’s Role

Heatwave: Temperatures Hit 45°C In Vidarbha As Several Regions Cross 43°C

One Year After Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan-Backed Plot Behind 26 Killings, Part 1

NASA Astronaut Mike Fincke Performs Bihu In Space; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Video

Indian Railways Earns Over Rs 6,000 Crore From Scrap, Sets Record in Non-Fare Revenue

TMC's Abhishek urges BJP nominee to appeal to PM over plight of Aparajita Bill

SP will form govt in UP in 2027, will have Congress with us: Akhilesh

AIMIM's Waris Pathan Attacks PM Modi Over Women’s Quota Bill Timing

Opposition Planning To Move Fresh Notice To Oust CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Report

Uttarakhand HC sends girl to shelter home, orders custody for male companion in protection plea

‘Narishakti Taken for Granted’: PM Slams Opposition After Bill Fails

'Opposes Triple Talaq To Women’s Bill': PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress

Legal if a parent takes child's custody by force from partner without violating law: Allahabad HC

PM Modi expresses grief at death of ex-RS MP Balbir Punj

CM Yogi compares opposition behavior in Parliament to disruption and chaos

Census 2027: J-K, Ladakh conclude 4-day training for master trainers

PM Modi's address to nation strong rebuttal to opposition over defeat of women's bill: Eknath Shinde

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Vijay Storms Perambur In Surprise Outreach, Door-to-Door Push Boosts TVK Cadres

International News

‘Excessive Demands, Unrealistic Expectations’: Tehran To Skip Islamabad Talks

Indians Killed Outside Gurdwara In Italy, Shooters Flee

Iran Launches Drone Attack At US Military Ships After Vessel Seized Near Hormuz

‘Who Is Trump?’ Pezeshkian Challenges US, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Rights

Two US Nationals Detained At Srinagar Airport With Banned Satellite Phone

Cuba Crisis Deepens: Spain, Brazil And Mexico Push Aid, Warn Against US Intervention

Louisiana Mass Shooting: 8 Children Killed, Several Injured; Gunman Shot Dead

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses 'regional situation' with Iranian President Pezeshkian

‘No More Mr Nice Guy’: Trump Warns Iran, Says Next Round Of Talks In Pakistan On Monday

Bulgaria Elections 2026: Former President Radev Leads As Nation Seeks Political Stability

Iran-US Standoff Deepens as Hormuz Blockade Reimposed, Ceasefire on Brink

'Will Respond With Full Force': Iran Warns US Over 'Slightest Mistake' Amid Hormuz Tensions

Ships Stranded as US-Iran Clash Over Hormuz Deepens Amid Global Crisis

United Airlines Flight Diverted Over Security Scare, 165 Passengers Evacuated Using Emergency Slides

Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario

US-Iran Tensions Peak as Trump Signals Strike, Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline

Has Ali Khamenei Yet To Be Buried? Report Cites Security Fears And Unrest Concerns

Business News

Cabinet Clears 2% DA Hike; Millions Of Employees, Pensioners To Benefit

Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get 3 Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain?

2% DA Hike Approved For Government Employees From January

Wall Street Soars As Iran Opens Hormuz; S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs

Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani Again To Become Asia’s Richest

Bulls Vs Bears: Share Markets Remain Volatile Amid US-Iran Talks, Sensex Over 150 Points Down, Nifty Near 24,100

Income Tax Calendar FY 2026-27: Your Month-By-Month Deadlines, Filing Dates To Stay Stress-Free

TCS Says ‘Worst Is Over’ After Layoffs, Nashik Allegations Raise Questions

BYD Price Hike Alert: EV Giant To Raise Prices Up To Rs 1 Lakh From May.

War Costs Hit India Inc: From FMCG To Fertilisers, Input Prices Surge Up To 70%

‘I’m Not The Founder, Just The Babysitter’: Gen Z Rejects Startup Hustle Culture

Oil Prices Fall Below $100 After Weeks Of Surge On US-Iran Talks Hopes

Netflix Shares Slide 8% In Europe As Weak Outlook, Hastings Exit Weigh

Akasa Air, SpiceJet planes suffer damage after coming in contact at Delhi airport; DGCA starts probe

Sports News

PBKS vs LSG Highlights: Punjab Kings Run Riot Against Lucknow, Extend Unstoppable Winning Run

Ajinkya Rahane Hits Unwanted Record As KKR Seal First IPL 2026 Win

Dhruv Jurel's Acrobatic Stumping Stuns KKR's Cameron Green

RR Collapse! Kartik Tyagi’s Explosive Over Seals T20 Career-Best Figure

Skipper Shreyas Iyer reveals six-hitting contest behind PBKS’ run-fest

IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Stars Against RR As KKR Snap Losing Streak In Low-Scoring Thriller

Not Pant Or Gill: PBKS Star Top Contender To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As T20I Captain

Big Call! BCCI Acts On Ajit Agarkar Ahead Of 2027 ODI World Cup

SRH Fan’s Hilarious ‘Black Magic’ Act To Get CSK's Shivam Dube Out

Suryakumar, Gambhir Seek Blessings With T20 WC Trophy At Salangpur Hanuman Mandir

‘Rajasthan Mein Kya Problem Hai?’: Jadeja’s Epic Reply To ‘Miss You In CSK’

Kavya Maran Silences CSK Crowd With 'Finger On Lips' Gesture

Why India Might Miss Messi And Ronaldo's Final FIFA World Cup Dance

Arshdeep Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over 'Cute' DM Controversy

MS Dhoni Return Update: CSK Coach Confirms Fitness Status, Batting Position In IPL 2026

Shubman Gill's Incredible Pre-Ball Vision Captured On Camera

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