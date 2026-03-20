UP Scholarship Status 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department has released the second instalment of the UP Scholarship for the 2025–26 academic session. The funds are being transferred directly to eligible students through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring a smooth and transparent process. Students from Pre-Matric (Classes 9–10) and post-matric levels (Classes 11–12 and higher education) whose applications were submitted and verified on time by the District Scholarship Committee are expected to receive the payment.

This scholarship aims to support students in covering essential academic expenses such as tuition fees, books, study materials, transportation, and exam-related costs. Beneficiaries can check the credited amount in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The use of DBT eliminates the need for intermediaries, making the process faster and more secure.

UP Scholarship Status 2026: How to Check Online

Students can follow these simple steps to check their scholarship status online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at scholarship.up.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Status” section available on the homepage

Step 3: Select the academic year 2025–26

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the “Search” button

Step 6: Your scholarship status will appear on the screen

UP Scholarship Status 2026: Understanding Your Application Status

It is important for students to understand what their application status indicates:

Pending at the District Scholarship Committee: Your application is still under review at the district level. Payment will be released only after verification.

Verified / Recommended by District Scholarship Committee: Your application has been approved and forwarded for payment processing.

Rejected: Your application has been declined due to issues such as incorrect details, incomplete forms, or not meeting eligibility criteria.

Disbursed: The scholarship amount has been successfully transferred to your bank account via DBT.

UP Scholarship 2026: Eligibility and Amount Details

The scholarship amount varies depending on the level of study and family income criteria. For pre-matric students (Classes 9–10), the annual family income should be below ₹1 lakh. For post-matric students (Class 11 onwards), the income limit is up to ₹2 lakh per year. For students belonging to SC/ST categories, the income threshold is extended up to ₹2.5 lakh annually.

Students are advised to regularly check their application status online and ensure that all submitted details are accurate to avoid delays or rejection.

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