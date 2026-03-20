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HomeEducationBihar Board Class 10 Result Update: Expected Timeline, Direct Link & How to Check

Bihar Board Class 10 Result Update: Expected Timeline, Direct Link & How to Check

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 expected by March-end; check steps, SMS option, passing marks and exam details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 03:29 PM (IST)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 by the end of March. Although the exact date and time have not been officially confirmed, previous trends suggest that the results are usually released during the last week of the month. Once announced, students can check their results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Earlier, the results were expected to be announced on 20 March. However, no official confirmation has been made yet, leaving lakhs of students who appeared for the February exams waiting for an update. The board is likely to announce the results soon. 

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.biharboardonline.com. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “BSEB Class 10 Result 2026”. 

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number in the required fields. 

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details. 

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference. 

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check via SMS 

Students can also check their results via SMS by typing “BIHAR10 Roll Number” and sending it to 56263. The result will be sent to their registered mobile number. 

As the official result date has not been confirmed yet, students are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and avoid relying on rumours or unverified information. 

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: Details Mentioned On Scorecard 

The online marksheet will contain important details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and pass or fail status. This will be a provisional document, and students will have to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools at a later stage. 

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks 

To pass the examination, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who do not meet this requirement will be considered unsuccessful. 

About Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2026: 

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 17 to February 25, 2026, at 1,699 centres across the state. More than 15 lakh students appeared for the matric exams this year. Each subject was 100 marks, and students must score at least 33 per cent to pass. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement will need to appear for compartment examinations. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bihar Board Class 10 Result Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Soon BSEB Class 10 Result 2026
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