CTET Result 2026: CBSE Likely To Announce February Session Results Shortly, Check Details Here

CBSE CTET Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts the CTET exam, is expected to announce the CTET February 2026 results soon. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Candidates will need to log in using their application number and password to download their results.

Earlier this year, in February, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced that it will rely on the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for recruiting elementary school teachers in the state. The CTET qualification will remain valid for a lifetime for all categories. There is no limit on the number of attempts, and candidates who have already qualified can appear again to improve their scores.

CTET Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link displaying "CTET February 2026 Result” under the candidate activity tab on the home page.

Step 3: Provide the details such as roll number and password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the CTET Result 2026 will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Save and download the PDF for future reference.

CTET Result 2026: How to Check DigiLocker

CBSE will provide CTET mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to those who qualify in a digital format through their DigiLocker accounts. These documents will be digitally signed and legally valid under the IT Act. To ensure security, both the mark sheets and certificates will include an encrypted QR code.

Candidates can scan this QR code using the DigiLocker mobile app to verify their documents. DigiLocker accounts will be created for all candidates who appeared for the exam, and login details will be sent to their registered mobile numbers. Using these details, candidates can easily access and download their digital mark sheets and eligibility certificates.

About CTET Exam 2026:

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for February 2026 was conducted on 7 and 8 February. It was held again on 1 March at two examination centres in Bihar.

The exam was conducted in two papers: Paper 1 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. CTET scores are used for applying to central government schools, including KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and schools managed by Union Territories such as Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

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