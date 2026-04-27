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HomeEducationUP Board Revaluation 2026: Apply Now For Answer Sheet Scrutiny At upmsp.edu.in, Apply Before May 17

UP Board Revaluation 2026: Apply Now For Answer Sheet Scrutiny At upmsp.edu.in, Apply Before May 17

UP Board revaluation 2026 window open. Apply for answer sheet scrutiny at upmsp.edu.in before May 17. Check steps, fee and details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 02:54 PM (IST)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the revaluation window for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam answer sheets. Students who are not satisfied with their marks now have an opportunity to request a re-checking of their copies through the official portal at upmsp.edu.in. 

As per the notified timeline, candidates can submit their applications until May 17, 2026. To complete the process, students must pay a fee of Rs 500 per subject answer sheet, applicable separately for theory and practical papers.  

ALSO READ: RBSE Supplementary Exams 2026 Dates Announced: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams From May 14, Check Full Schedule

What Is UP Board Revaluation 2026 and Why It Matters 

The revaluation process allows answer sheets to be re-examined for possible discrepancies such as calculation errors, unchecked answers, or incorrect marking. This ensures that students receive fair and accurate evaluation of their performance. 

The board has clarified that only online applications will be accepted. Any forms sent offline or submitted without completing the online process will be rejected. Additionally, applications received after the deadline will not be considered under any circumstances. 

How To Apply For UP Board Revaluation 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in 

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Online Application for Scrutiny 2026” 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and centre code 

Step 4: Pay the required fee through a treasury challan at a government treasury 

Step 5: Download and print the completed application form along with the payment receipt 

Step 6: Attach the original treasury challan to the printed form 

Step 7: Send the documents via registered post to the respective UPMSP regional office based on your district 

ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Class 10, 12 Scorecards Likely By April-End At cisce.org, Know How To Check

UP Board Result 2026 Highlights 

The UPMSP declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 23, 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 90.42 per cent for High School (Class 10) and 80.38 per cent for Intermediate (Class 12). 

Among the toppers, Kashish Verma of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College and Anshika Verma of The Modern Academy Inter College secured the top position in Class 10 with 97.83%. In Class 12, Shikha Verma of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College, Bilauli Bajar, Pahala Sitapur emerged as the topper. 

Important Instructions For Students 

Students are advised to carefully review their marks before applying for revaluation. Since the process involves a fee per subject, candidates should apply selectively. They must also ensure that all required documents are submitted correctly within the deadline to avoid rejection. 

For further updates and detailed information, students should regularly visit the official website of UPMSP. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UPMSP UP Board Result 2026 UP Board Revaluation 2026
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