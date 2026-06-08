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HomeEducationCBSE Student In Saudi Arabia Moves Supreme Court Over Non-Declaration of Private Candidates’ Results

CBSE Student In Saudi Arabia Moves Supreme Court Over Non-Declaration of Private Candidates’ Results

Saudi-based CBSE student moves Supreme Court over pending private candidate results; court seeks CBSE response.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 03:11 PM (IST)

A CBSE student residing in Saudi Arabia has approached the Supreme Court, seeking relief over the non-declaration of results for private candidates. 

In the petition, the student stated that CBSE examinations could not be conducted this year due to the ongoing conflict in the region. As a result, the board declared the results of regular students on the basis of internal assessment. 

However, the petitioner argued that the results of private candidates have not been announced, leaving them in uncertainty. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Says Verification, Re-Evaluation Portal Worked Smoothly; 1.6 Lakh Students Applied

Taking note of the plea, the Supreme Court has sought a response from the CBSE on the matter. The case is scheduled to be heard on Friday, June 12. 

CBSE Defends Post-Result Services Portal 

The development comes amid ongoing discussions around CBSE's post-result services and the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. 

On Monday, the CBSE said that its application window for verification and re-evaluation remained fully operational from June 2 to June 7. According to the board, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests covering over 3.8 lakh answer books during the application period. 

The board's clarification follows criticism directed at CBSE and Coempt EduTeck after vulnerabilities were reported in the OSM portal used for scanning and evaluating board examination answer sheets. 

CBSE Says Portal Was Monitored by IIT Teams 

Responding to concerns, CBSE maintained that the portal functioned smoothly throughout the notified period. The board said the system operated under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. 

CBSE also stated that dedicated cybersecurity teams continuously monitored the platform during the application window to guard against cyber threats and malicious traffic. In addition, support was provided to students through helpdesks and grievance redressal mechanisms. 

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Seeks Response From CBSE On NSUI Plea Over Irregularities In Class 12 OSM System

OSM System Remains Under Scrutiny 

The OSM system has recently come under scrutiny following concerns raised by students, parents, and various stakeholders regarding the evaluation process. While the Supreme Court case relates to the declaration of private candidates' results in Saudi Arabia, CBSE has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent and student-centric post-result process. 

The board has maintained that its verification and re-evaluation services remained accessible to eligible candidates throughout the notified period.

 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
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Education News CBSE
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