The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations 2026. As per the announced schedule, the compartment exams will be conducted from May 14 to May 16, 2026, in the morning session from 8:45 AM to 11:45 AM.

These exams offer a second opportunity to students who could not secure the minimum qualifying marks of 33 per cent in the main board examinations. Eligible candidates can appear for the supplementary exams to improve their scores and avoid losing an academic year.

RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Schedule 2026

The RBSE Class 10 supplementary exams will be conducted as per the following schedule:

May 14, 2026:

English Compulsory (02/122)

May 15, 2026:

Hindi Compulsory (01/121)

Science (07/123)

Social Science (08/124)

Mathematics (09/125)

Third Language: Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Sindhi (74), Punjabi (75)

Sanskrit First Paper (95/1)

May 16, 2026:

Automotive (101)

Beauty & Wellness (102)

Healthcare (103)

Information Technology & ITes (104)

Retail (105)

Tourism & Hospitality (106)

Private Security (107)

Apparel Made-ups & Home Furnishing (108)

Electronics & Hardware (109)

Agriculture (110)

Plumber (111)

Telecom (112)

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (113)

Construction (114)

Food Processing (115)

Sanskrit (2nd Paper – 95/2)

Students should carefully verify their subject codes and exam dates to avoid any confusion on the day of the examination.

RBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Dates & Subjects

The RBSE Class 12 supplementary examinations will be conducted over three days with a wide range of subjects scheduled as follows:

May 14, 2026: Hindi Compulsory, English Compulsory, Accountancy, Shorthand English, Typing Script (Hindi), Agricultural Chemistry, Agricultural Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Biology

May 15, 2026: Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Public Administration, Economics, Political Science, Sanskrit Literature, History, Geography, Mathematics, Vocal Music, Painting, Home Science, Psychology, English Literature, Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Gujarati Literature, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature, Persian, Prakrit Language, Sociology, Business Studies, Shorthand-Hindi, Typing Script (English), Geology, General Science, Dance Kathak, Physical Education, Environmental Science, Instrumental Music (Tabla, Pakhawaj, Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Dilruba, Flute, Guitar), Agricultural Science, Philosophy

May 16, 2026: Rigveda, Shukla Yajurveda, Krishna Yajurveda, Samaveda, Atharvaveda, Nyaya Darshan, Vedanta Darshan, Mimansa Darshan, Jain Darshan, Nimbarka Darshan, Vallabha Darshan, General Philosophy, Ramananda Darshan, Grammar, Literature, Ancient History, Theology, Astrology, Oceanography, Architecture, Priesthood, Sanskrit Literature

Students are advised to carefully review their subject combinations and exam dates to avoid any confusion on the examination day.

Who Can Apply For RBSE Supplementary Exams?

Students who failed to achieve the minimum passing requirement of 33 per cent in one or more subjects in the RBSE Class 10 or 12 exams are eligible to appear for these supplementary exams. This provision allows candidates to improve their performance without repeating the entire academic year.

RBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Details

The Rajasthan Board will soon release fresh admit cards for the supplementary exams. It is important to note that hall tickets issued for the main board examinations will not be valid for these exams.

Once available, students can download their admit cards from the official website by entering their roll number. They must carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and carry it to the examination centre on the exam day.

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