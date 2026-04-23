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HomeEducationUP Board 12th Topper 2026: Merit List, Toppers’ Names & Direct Link To Check Result

UP Board 12th Topper 2026: Merit List, Toppers’ Names & Direct Link To Check Result

UP Board 12th Topper 2026 to be announced at 4 PM. Check merit list, toppers’ names, marks trend, rewards and direct result link here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 04:28 PM (IST)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the Class 12 results today at 4 PM. Along with the overall pass percentage and performance of boys and girls, the board will also release the list of meritorious students. Once declared, students will be able to check the topper list here first. 

Check topper names, merit list, marks trend and rewards details instantly via the direct link. 

UP Board 12th Topper 2026

Shikha Verma has secured the top position in the Intermediate (Class 12) examination with an impressive score of 97.60%.

Toppers to Be Honoured by State Government 

Students who achieve outstanding results in the UP Board examinations are recognised by the state government with special awards. Those securing top positions at the state level are given a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, along with a laptop and a certificate. 

At the district level, students who secure the first position are awarded ₹21,000 along with a certificate of honour. 

Last Year’s Topper: Mahak Jaiswal 

Achieving the top rank in the UP-Board Class 12 exam requires exceptionally high marks. In 2025, Mahak Jaiswal secured the first position with 97.20%. After the result announcement, students will also be able to track topper score trends through this report. 

UP Board 12th Topper 2025 Marks Trend 

In the 2025 examination, Mahak Jaiswal topped the state with 97.20%. Several students shared the second position with 96.80%, while the third position recorded 96.40%. This trend highlights that scoring between 96% and 98% is typically required to secure top ranks. 

How to Check UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores online by following these steps: 

  • Visit amarujala.com/results/up-board 
  • Select “UP Board” from the list of boards 
  • Click on the “Class 12th Result” link 
  • Enter your roll number, registration number, or roll code 
  • Click on “Submit” 
  • Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download the result for future reference 

Students will only need their roll number to access the result quickly after it is announced. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Board 12th Result 2026 UP Board 12th Toppers 2026 UPMSP Inter Toppers UPMSP Inter Result
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