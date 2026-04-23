UP Board 12th Topper 2026: Merit List, Toppers’ Names & Direct Link To Check Result

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the Class 12 results today at 4 PM. Along with the overall pass percentage and performance of boys and girls, the board will also release the list of meritorious students. Once declared, students will be able to check the topper list here first.

Check topper names, merit list, marks trend and rewards details instantly via the direct link.

UP Board 12th Topper 2026

Shikha Verma has secured the top position in the Intermediate (Class 12) examination with an impressive score of 97.60%.

Toppers to Be Honoured by State Government

Students who achieve outstanding results in the UP Board examinations are recognised by the state government with special awards. Those securing top positions at the state level are given a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, along with a laptop and a certificate.

At the district level, students who secure the first position are awarded ₹21,000 along with a certificate of honour.

Last Year’s Topper: Mahak Jaiswal

Achieving the top rank in the UP-Board Class 12 exam requires exceptionally high marks. In 2025, Mahak Jaiswal secured the first position with 97.20%. After the result announcement, students will also be able to track topper score trends through this report.

UP Board 12th Topper 2025 Marks Trend

In the 2025 examination, Mahak Jaiswal topped the state with 97.20%. Several students shared the second position with 96.80%, while the third position recorded 96.40%. This trend highlights that scoring between 96% and 98% is typically required to secure top ranks.

How to Check UP Board Class 12 Result 2026

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores online by following these steps:

Visit amarujala.com/results/up-board

Select “UP Board” from the list of boards

Click on the “Class 12th Result” link

Enter your roll number, registration number, or roll code

Click on “Submit”

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download the result for future reference

Students will only need their roll number to access the result quickly after it is announced.

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