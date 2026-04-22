The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to release the UP-Board Result 2026 tomorrow at 4 PM. The announcement will be made from the board’s headquarters in Prayagraj, marking a crucial moment for lakhs of students awaiting their scores.

The confirmation regarding the result declaration was shared through an official notification issued by Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh. The results will be unveiled during a press conference attended by board officials and the education minister, after which direct result links will go live.

Check direct link, step-by-step guide, and all key updates here.

Official Websites to Check UP Board Result 2026

Students can access their results through the following official portals:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Apart from these websites, students can also check their results on digital platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app. These options have been provided to ensure uninterrupted access even if the official websites experience heavy traffic.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026 Online Step-by-Step

Step 1: Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter roll number, exam year, and district details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future use

Note: Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking results.

UP Board Result via SMS: Check Scores Without Internet

For those facing internet issues, the board has also enabled an SMS facility:

For Class 10: Type UP10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

For Class 12: Type UP12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

This ensures that students can access their results quickly even without internet access.

Exam Details & Pass Criteria

The UP-Board Class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted from February 24 to March 12, with the evaluation process beginning on March 17. This year, approximately 54.37 lakh students registered for the exams, including 27.32 lakh for Class 10 and 27.05 lakh for Class 12.

To pass the examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Students who do not meet the passing criteria will be eligible to appear for compartment exams.

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