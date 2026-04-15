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HomeEducationNEET 2026 Exam: No Shoes, AI Surveillance & 5G Jammers, NTA Issues Strict New Guidelines

NEET 2026 Exam: No Shoes, AI Surveillance & 5G Jammers, NTA Issues Strict New Guidelines

NEET 2026 guidelines released. NTA introduces AI cameras, 5G jammers, strict dress code and frisking rules. Check full exam instructions here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 03:12 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a series of advanced security measures for the upcoming NEET examination to prevent any malpractice. These steps have been implemented to ensure the integrity and fairness of the exam process. Here’s a detailed look at the new guidelines and how the exam will be conducted this year. 

AI Cameras to Monitor Suspicious Activity 

This year, examination centres will not rely on regular CCTV cameras. Instead, AI-enabled cameras will be installed to closely monitor candidates. These systems can detect unusual behaviour, facial expressions, and suspicious movements in real time. If a candidate repeatedly looks around or makes gestures, the system will instantly alert the control room. 

Digital Frisking and Biometric Verification 

Security checks have been significantly upgraded. Along with metal detectors, candidates will undergo ‘digital frisking’ at entry points. Their biometric data will be verified in real time and matched with Aadhaar records to prevent impersonation or the entry of fake candidates attempting to appear for someone else. 

5G Jammers to Block Electronic Communication 

To curb cheating through high-tech devices like Bluetooth gadgets and microchips, NTA has installed high-frequency jammers at exam centres. These jammers will block even 5G networks, ensuring that no electronic communication is possible inside the examination hall.  

Strict Dress Code: Only Half-Sleeve Clothes Allowed 

The dress code has been tightened further this year. Both male and female candidates are allowed to wear only half-sleeve clothing. Full-sleeve shirts or T-shirts will not be permitted. This rule aims to prevent hiding notes or devices in sleeves. 

No Shoes Allowed, Slippers Only 

Candidates wearing shoes will have to remove them before entering the examination centre. Only slippers with thin soles or low-heeled sandals are allowed. This restriction has been introduced to eliminate the possibility of concealing devices inside footwear. 

Avoid Heavy Clothing and Accessories 

Students are advised to avoid outfits with large buttons, heavy embroidery, or multiple pockets, such as pocket-heavy jeans. Such items may be considered suspicious during frisking. NTA recommends wearing simple and light clothing to ensure smooth entry. 

Candidates wearing customary dress for religious reasons, such as hijab or turban, must report at least 1–2 hours before the exam. Special arrangements will be made for thorough checking while maintaining exam integrity. 

GPS Tracking for Question Papers 

To prevent paper leaks, NTA has implemented GPS tracking and digital locking systems for question paper boxes. These boxes can only be opened at designated locations and times using a digital key, ensuring secure handling throughout transit. 

Rules for Pen and Water Bottle 

Candidates are not required to bring their own pens, as these will be provided at the exam centre. If carrying a water bottle, it must be completely transparent. Apart from this, no stationery items, wallets, or glasses cases will be allowed inside the exam hall. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA NEET 2026 NTA Introduces AI Cameras NEET 2026 Guidelines
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