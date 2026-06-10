West Bengal Govt Announces Portfolio Allocation; CM Adhikari Retains Key Ministries

The West Bengal government has officially announced the allocation of portfolios among ministers in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's newly formed BJP administration, bringing an end to nearly 10 days of speculation following the first Cabinet expansion. The notification assigns departments to 35 ministers inducted into the government on June 1, completing the formation of the state's administrative structure. Several key portfolios have been retained by the Chief Minister, while senior BJP leaders and recent entrants to the party have been entrusted with major responsibilities across finance, industry, health, education and infrastructure.

Key Portfolios

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has retained control of several high-profile departments, including Home, Hill Affairs, Information and Cultural Affairs, Power, Land and Land Reforms, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta has been assigned the Finance Department, while former Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy has been given charge of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises. Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee, a first-time MLA from Bidhannagar and a medical professional, will head the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Arjun Singh, the MLA from Noapara, has been entrusted with the Transport and Labour portfolios.

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Education, Welfare And Infrastructure

The government has once again split the Education Department into two divisions. Jagannath Chatterjee will oversee Higher Education, Technical Education and Skill Development, while Deepak Barman has been assigned School Education. Barman will also handle Housing and MSME-related responsibilities.

In other appointments, Dudh Kumar Mondal has been given the Agriculture Department, Shankar Ghosh will oversee Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, and Manoj Oraon has been entrusted with Forest and Environment.

Dr Ajay Kumar Poddar has been assigned the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Public Works (PWD) departments. Gaurishankar Ghosh will look after Backward Classes Welfare, Mass Education Extension and Library Services, while Arup Kumar Das has been given responsibility for Irrigation and Water Resources.

A notable change in the allocation process saw Agnimitra Paul relieved of the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare portfolio. The department has instead been handed to Malati Rava Roy, who will also oversee Self-Help Groups, Self-Employment and Programme Monitoring. Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Indranil Khan has been assigned Sports and Youth Affairs.

The announcement completes the distribution of responsibilities in the new BJP government, ending days of uncertainty over departmental allocations following the Cabinet expansion.

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