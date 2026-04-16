The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out detailed guidelines for the Class 10 Second Board Examinations 2026, shortly after declaring the main results. Schools are now set to begin submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) from April 16 onwards, marking the start of the next crucial phase for students seeking improvement.

From key dates to eligibility rules and fee deadlines, here’s everything you need to know before applying.

LOC Submission Timeline and Fee Structure

According to CBSE’s official notification, schools can submit the LOC between April 16 and April 20, 2026. During this period, both the first and second phase examination fees must be paid.

For those who miss this initial window, CBSE has provided a late submission option. Schools can complete the process on April 21 and April 22, but with an additional late fee. It is important to note that no submissions will be accepted after the deadline, and all applications must be completed online.

Who Can Apply and What Changes Are Allowed

The board has clarified eligibility and flexibility for students appearing in the second exam. Students who missed the first phase still have the opportunity to apply by paying the required fee. Those who had already registered earlier are only required to complete the fee payment.

Candidates are also allowed to withdraw from the exam if they decide not to appear. A key highlight is the flexibility in Mathematics students can switch between Standard and Basic levels. However, no changes in other subjects will be permitted after submission.

Students can opt to improve their performance in up to three subjects. However, those placed under the Essential Repeat (ER) category are not eligible for this examination cycle. Compartment students, on the other hand, can appear as per existing rules, but only through their respective schools.

Important Instructions and Exam Conditions

CBSE has maintained that the syllabus for the second board exam will remain identical to the Main Examination 2026. Students under the CWSN category will continue to receive existing benefits, but no new registrations will be accepted under this category.

If a student fails to appear in the second examination, their main exam result will be considered final. Additionally, once the LOC is submitted, no further changes will be entertained under any circumstances.

"It is expected that the schools will read the guidelines carefully, collect the correct data of the students and submit the same correctly and strictly as per schedule," CBSE said in a statement.

Special Provision for Private and Compartment Candidates

In a separate notice, CBSE has also invited applications from private candidates for the second board examinations. Students from the 2024–25 academic session who were placed in the compartment category, including those who did not appear previously, are eligible to apply under the third-chance compartment category.

The application process for these candidates will also be conducted online via the official CBSE portal. The fee payment schedule remains the same: April 16–20 without late fee and April 21–22 with late fee. The board has emphasised that no offline forms will be accepted under any circumstances.

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