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HomeNewsIndiaSonia Gandhi Proposes TMC-Congress Merger, Mamata Seeks Time To Respond: Sources

Sonia Gandhi Proposes TMC-Congress Merger, Mamata Seeks Time To Respond: Sources

Sources claim Sonia Gandhi urged Mamata Banerjee to consider a Congress merger as TMC faces internal dissent and BJP pressure.

By : Ashish Singh | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonia Gandhi proposed TMC merger with Congress to counter BJP.
  • Mamata Banerjee considering proposal amid party's internal dissent.
  • Mamata, Abhishek offered key positions in Congress organisation.
  • Abhishek Banerjee met Rahul Gandhi, discussed political scenario.

Sonia Gandhi Mamata Meet TMC-Congress Merger: Fresh political speculation has emerged over the future of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with sources indicating that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has personally reached out to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a proposal to consider merging her party with the Congress. The reported outreach comes at a time when the TMC is grappling with internal dissent and a series of high-profile exits, raising questions about the party's stability ahead of future electoral battles.

Sonia Gandhi Reportedly Suggests Merger Option

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi conveyed concerns about what she reportedly sees as increasing political pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the TMC. The Congress veteran is said to have suggested that a merger with the Congress could strengthen the opposition's position and help counter challenges posed by the BJP.

Sources further claim that Gandhi personally contacted Mamata Banerjee and discussed the current political situation. The proposal reportedly came against the backdrop of growing unrest within the TMC and concerns about factional divisions within the party.

According to those familiar with the discussions, Mamata Banerjee has not taken an immediate decision and has sought a few days to consider the proposal.

ALSO READ: TMC Faces Another Jolt; Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Gives Up Rajya Sabha Seat

Leadership Roles Allegedly Offered

Sources indicate that the Congress leadership may have outlined a possible framework in the event of a merger.

Under the reported proposal, Mamata Banerjee could be offered the position of National Vice President in the Congress organisation, while TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee could be accommodated in a key leadership role as General Secretary.

There has been no official confirmation from either the Congress or the TMC regarding the existence of such an offer.

The speculation comes amid reports of dissatisfaction among sections of the TMC leadership, particularly concerning the future direction of the party and the role of Abhishek Banerjee.

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Abhishek Banerjee-Rahul Gandhi Meeting Draws Attention

Adding to the political intrigue, sources close to Abhishek Banerjee described his recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as positive and constructive.

According to sources, the meeting lasted for more than one-and-a-half hours and focused on the prevailing political situation as well as developments following the recently concluded electoral contests in West Bengal.

A source familiar with the discussion said: “Lasted for more than 1.5 hours It was a fruitful meeting with discussions on current political scenario and West Bengal elections that concluded recently.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What proposal has Sonia Gandhi reportedly made to Mamata Banerjee?

Sonia Gandhi has reportedly proposed a merger of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the Congress party. This is seen as a way to strengthen the opposition and counter the BJP's growing influence.

What leadership positions are reportedly offered in the event of a merger?

Mamata Banerjee could be offered the National Vice President role in Congress. Abhishek Banerjee might be accommodated as a General Secretary.

Why is a merger being considered by the Congress?

The proposal comes amid concerns about increasing pressure from the BJP on the TMC and the TMC's internal dissent and high-profile exits. A merger could strengthen the opposition.

What was the outcome of Abhishek Banerjee's meeting with Rahul Gandhi?

Sources described the meeting as positive and constructive, lasting over 1.5 hours. They discussed the current political situation and recent West Bengal election developments.

Published at : 10 Jun 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee TMC Sonia Gandhi Breaking News ABP Live CONGRESS .TMC
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