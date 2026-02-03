UGC NET Result 2026 Expected To Be Released Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

UGC NET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the UGC NET Result 2026 is expected to be released on 4 February 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Once the results are declared, candidates can log in using their registered credentials to view and download their scorecards. After the result announcement, the scorecards will be available for immediate download from the UGC NET portal. The e-certificate or JRF award letter is generally issued within one to two months after the results are declared.

UGC NET Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for UGC NET Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and print a copy for future reference.

UGC NET Result 2026: Details Mentioned

The UGC NET Result 2026 scorecard (PDF) will contain the following information:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Subject name

Subject code

Marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2

Maximum marks

Total marks secured

Percentile score

Qualifying status (JRF / Assistant Professor / Both

UGC NET Result 2026: What Next?

After the results are announced, candidates who qualify for Assistant Professor are eligible to apply for teaching positions. Those who qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) can use their NET scores from the previous year to apply for PhD programmes.

In most selection processes, the NET score carries around 70 per cent weightage, making it an important factor in final selection.

About UGC NET December 2025–26 Exam:

The UGC NET December 2025–26 examination was held in computer-based mode from December 31 to February 7, 2026, covering 85 subjects. The provisional answer keys were released on January 14, and candidates were given time to raise objections until January 17.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI