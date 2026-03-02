Delhi Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admissions 2026–27 Open For Nursery, KG And Class 1

Admissions for entry-level classes in Delhi’s Sarvodaya Vidyalayas have commenced for the 2026–27 academic session. The process began on 2 March 2026 and will continue in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education under the Government of NCT of Delhi. Parents and guardians seeking admission for Nursery, KG and Class 1 in Delhi government schools can obtain application forms directly from the respective Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

The final date to collect and submit the application form is 16 March 2026. Officials have clarified that admissions will not follow a first-come, first-served method. If applications exceed the number of available seats, selection will take place through a draw of lots.

Eligibility Criteria and Neighbourhood Preference

To qualify, the child must be a resident of Delhi. Preference will be given to children residing within a 1-kilometre radius of the school. If seats remain unfilled, the distance criteria will be extended to 3 kilometres.

Schools will display the number of available seats on their notice boards to ensure transparency and help parents understand the intake of capacity before applying.

Age Requirements for Entry-Level Classes

Age eligibility will be calculated as of March 31, 2026. For Nursery admission, children must be between 3 and 4 years old. For KG, the age bracket is 4 to 5 years, and for Class 1, it is 5 to 6 years. In exceptional cases, the principal may grant relaxation of up to 30 days beyond the upper age limit.

Application Schedule and Lottery Process

Application forms can be submitted between March 2 and March 16. Parents may collect free forms from the school office during designated hours 8:30 am to 11:30 am for morning shift schools and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for evening shift schools. Help desks will be set up to guide parents while filling out the forms.

All applications will be displayed by March 18 to allow corrections, if required. The lottery draw will be conducted on March 20 at 11 am for morning shift schools and at 3 pm for evening shift schools in the presence of parents and members of the School Management Committee. The list of selected students will be published on 23 March.

Documents and Final Admission

Parents must submit proof of residence, the child’s birth certificate, and caste certificate (if applicable). Selected candidates must complete admission formalities by April 2. Waiting list admissions, subject to seat availability, will take place from April 4 to April 7.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI