India Post GDS Result 2026 Expected Today; Check Circle-Wise Merit List and Cut-Off Details

HomeEducationIndia Post GDS Result 2026 Expected Today; Check Circle-Wise Merit List and Cut-Off Details

India Post GDS Result 2026 likely today; download circle-wise merit list and check expected cut-off marks here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: The much-awaited India Post GDS Result 2026 is likely to be announced today, 2 March 2026. Candidates who applied for the recruitment of more than 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts are eagerly awaiting the release of the circle-wise merit list. 

The application process was conducted online from 13 January to 16 February 2026. As the recruitment does not involve a written examination, selection is being carried out purely based on Class 10 marks. Due to this mark-based system, the number of applicants has been significantly high across the country. 

India Post GDS Result 2026: Likely Today 

According to updates, the result is expected to be published on the official website of India Post. Once declared, candidates will be able to download the circle-wise and state-wise merit lists from indiapostgdsonline.gov.in under the “Shortlisted Candidates” section. 

The minimum qualifying marks are expected to differ from state to state. In highly competitive regions, the cut-off could go up to 95 per cent, while in other states it may remain around 65 per cent, depending on the number of vacancies and applications received. 

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: How To Download India Post GDS Merit List 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, view the list of postal circles. 

Step 3: Select the circle for which you applied. 

Step 4: Click on the GDS Result PDF link for that region. 

Step 5: Open the PDF and search for your registration number in the list of candidates shortlisted for document verification (DV). 

India Post GDS Result 2026: Details Mentioned In The Merit List 

The GDS Result 2026 will be published in PDF format and will include important details such as: 

  • Division 
  • Office 
  • Post Name 
  • Post Community 
  • Registration Number 
  • Candidate’s Name 
  • Percentage of marks obtained 
  • DV dates 
  • Gender 
  • Community 
  • List of documents required for verification 

India Post GDS Result 2026: Expected Category-Wise Cut-Off 

The cut-off marks are expected to remain competitive this year. For candidates in the Unreserved (General) category, the cut-off may range between 85 per cent and 95 per cent. For candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, it is likely to fall between 80 per cent and 90 per cent. 

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for the latest updates regarding the result and document verification schedule. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News India Post GDS Result 2026 India Post GDS Merit List 2026 Gramin Dak Sevak Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment
