Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Admit Card 2026: Class 10, 12 Hall Tickets Out At cbse.gov.in, Exams From Feb 17

CBSE Admit Card 2026: Class 10, 12 Hall Tickets Out At cbse.gov.in, Exams From Feb 17

CBSE releases Class 10, 12 admit cards for 2026 board exams; schools to download hall tickets via Pariksha Sangam portal.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 11:22 AM (IST)

CBSE Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the 2026 board examinations. The exam hall tickets can be accessed through the official portal at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. 

Admit cards have been issued for examinations scheduled to start from February 17, 2026. Students appearing for Class 10 or Class 12 exams should note that they cannot download the admit cards directly from the official website. 

The CBSE admit cards must be downloaded by schools only through the official portal. While CBSE has activated the admit card link, access is restricted to school logins. Principals or authorised school officials are required to sign in to the Exam Sangam portal using their user ID and password. 

Once downloaded, schools must carefully check all details printed on the admit cards. Before handing them over to students, the admit cards must carry the principal’s signature and the school seal, both of which are mandatory. It is the school’s responsibility to ensure that every student receives the correct hall ticket well before the examination begins. 

CBSE 10th 12th Admit Card 2026: How to Download 

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Pariksha Sangam tab. 

Step 3: On the next page, go to Pre-Exam Activities and select “Admit Card/Centre for 2026 Exam.” 

Step 4: Log in using your User ID, password, and captcha code. 

Step 5: The admit card PDF will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Carefully check the details, then download and save the admit card for future use. 

Direct Link to Download - CBSE Admit Card 2026

NOTE: The admit card will include important details about the student and the examination. It will mention information such as the student’s name, roll number, examination centre, subject codes, exam dates, and reporting time. Students are advised to check all the details carefully to avoid any issues on the day of the examination. 

CBSE 10th 12th Exam 2026: Date 

The Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 17 and end on April 9. The Class 10 exams will be conducted in two phases the first phase from February 17 to March 9, followed by the second phase from May 15 to June 1. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE Board Exams CBSE Class 10 Admit Card CBSE Class 12 Admit Card CBSE Board Exams 2026 CBSE 2026 CBSE Admit Card 2026 CBSE Hall Ticket 2026 Admit Card Download
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
World
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jairam Ramesh Targets Modi Govt Over “Trump Dependency”
Major Accident: Speeding truck breaks railing, falls onto service road on Jaipur–Ajmer Highway
Breaking News: Youth stabbed to death in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar after minor dispute
Breaking News: US cuts tariffs on India to 18%, lowest among Asian nations
Breaking News: Missing Navi Mumbai law student found dead in Lonavala gorge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget