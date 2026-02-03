Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NEET SS 2025 Scorecard Out At natboard.edu.in, Direct Link To Download Here

NBE releases NEET SS 2025 scorecards; qualified candidates can download results from natboard.edu.in using login details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 01:31 PM (IST)

NEET SS Scorecard 2025: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the NEET SS 2025 scorecards. Candidates can access and download their scorecards from the official website natboard.edu.in. 

Students who have qualified in the NEET SS examination can download their scorecards by logging in with their user ID and password. 

If a tie in rank is resolved using MBBS aggregate marks, the marks entered by candidates in the application form will be shown on the scorecard. These details will be verified with original documents during admission. In case any discrepancy is found, the candidature will be cancelled.  

NEET SS 2025: Qualification Criteria  

Candidates who scored at or above the 50th percentile in their respective NEET SS 2025 question paper groups have been declared qualified. The cut-off scores were calculated separately for each group, with the examination carrying a maximum of 600 marks. 

The scorecard includes important details such as the candidate’s personal information, examination details, and marks obtained. In cases where a rank tie is resolved using MBBS aggregate marks, the marks provided by candidates in the application form are displayed on the scorecard. 

These details will be verified against original documents at the time of admission. If any mismatch or incorrect information is found during verification, the candidate’s application will be cancelled. 

NEET SS 2025: How To Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Go to the official website natboard.edu.in. 

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2025 scorecard download link. 

Step 3: Enter your application ID and password. 

Step 4: Check the details shown on the scorecard carefully. 

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.  

Counselling And Subsequent Process 

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the counselling schedule for NEET SS 2025 in due course. Seat allotment will be done based on the candidate’s rank, choices filled, and the availability of seats. 

 If candidates have any queries or need assistance, they can contact NBEMS through the official communication portal or the helpline number mentioned on the website. 

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
