IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared At ibps.in, Direct Link To Check Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 today, 2 March. Candidates who appeared for the Common Recruitment Process for Customer Service Associates (CRP-CSA-XV) in participating banks can check and download their results from the official website at ibps.in.

Candidates can check and download their IBPS Clerk Prelims results by logging in with their registration number and password or date of birth.

Those who qualify will move on to the next stage of the recruitment process. This includes document verification and a medical examination, which must be completed before the final appointment.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CRP Clerical Cadre” link.

Step 3: Choose the option titled “Result of Online Main Examination”.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password or date of birth in the given fields.

Step 5: Click on submit to view your results on the screen and download your scorecard.

Step 6: Save and keep a copy of the result for future use.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

The IBPS Clerk Mains 2025 scorecard includes key personal and exam-related details that candidates should review carefully after downloading it.

The information provided on the scorecard includes:

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Category and sub-category

State applied for

Date of the Mains examination

Qualifying status

Candidates are advised to check all the details thoroughly to make sure there are no mistakes in their personal information or exam records.

About IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2026:

The IBPS Clerk Mains examination was conducted on November 29 and December 2, 2026, to fill 15,701 vacancies for the post of Customer Service Associate in participating banks.

Earlier, as part of the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for CSA posts, IBPS held a preliminary examination followed by a language proficiency test. Under the marking scheme, one-fourth of the marks allotted to each question were deducted for every incorrect answer, making accuracy essential for achieving a good score.

