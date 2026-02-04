UGC NET Result 2025: December Session Results Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Check

UGC NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the UGC NET December 2025 results today on its official website. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2025 scorecard by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The results will determine their eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in universities and colleges across India.

The UGC NET 2025 result will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, parents’ names, examination date, category, marks, and percentile scored in each paper, and the overall percentage obtained.

UGC NET Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the UGC NET December 2025 scorecard PDF.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The UGC NET December 2025 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

UGC NET 2025 December Results: How to Raise Grievance?

Candidates should send all exam-related queries or concerns to ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The message must not be anonymous and should clearly include the candidate’s name, registration or application number, postal address, and a valid contact number.

About UGC NET December 2025:

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was held between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026, in multiple shifts across the country.

Conducted twice a year, the exam is used to shortlist candidates for Assistant Professor positions and the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). It also acts as a qualifying test for admission to PhD programmes.

The UGC NET result decides whether Indian candidates are eligible for the award of the Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor with admission to PhD, or admission to PhD only in universities and colleges nationwide. The National Testing Agency (NTA) publishes separate cut-off marks for the Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD categories.

Education Loan Information:

