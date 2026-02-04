JEE Main Answer Key 2026, Response Sheet Today On jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to publish the answer key for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination today, February 4. The agency has confirmed the release date through an official update on its X (formerly Twitter) account. Candidates will be able to view the response sheet, provisional answer key, and access the challenge window by logging in with their registered credentials at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the answer key PDF, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password.

As per the latest update, applicants can submit objections to the JEE Main 2026 provisional answer key until February 5. Along with the answer key, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the question papers and candidates’ response sheets.

Meanwhile, lakhs of students who appeared for the JEE Main Session 1 examination held in January are eagerly awaiting the publication of the provisional answer key and response sheets.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet”

Step 3: The JEE Main 2026 login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter your application number, password, and the captcha code

Step 5: Your question-wise details along with the selected option IDs will be displayed

Step 6: Download and save the JEE Main 2026 answer key and response sheet PDF for future reference

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the challenge window for the provisional answer key from February 4, 2026. Candidates have a limited 48-hour period to submit objections online, with the window closing on February 5, 2026. No challenges will be accepted after the deadline.

Applicants are advised to carefully check their response sheets before raising any objections. If the objections are found to be valid, the necessary changes will be included in the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the Session 1 results, expected to be announced on February 12, 2026.

Candidates who notice any errors in the answers provided by the agency can raise objections by paying a nominal fee. Supporting documents must also be submitted to justify the claim.

