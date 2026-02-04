Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJEE Main Answer Key 2026, Response Sheet Today On jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check

JEE Main Answer Key 2026, Response Sheet Today On jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 released for Session 1; candidates can check response sheets and raise objections till February 5.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 09:40 AM (IST)

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to publish the answer key for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination today, February 4. The agency has confirmed the release date through an official update on its X (formerly Twitter) account. Candidates will be able to view the response sheet, provisional answer key, and access the challenge window by logging in with their registered credentials at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

To download the answer key PDF, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password. 

As per the latest update, applicants can submit objections to the JEE Main 2026 provisional answer key until February 5. Along with the answer key, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the question papers and candidates’ response sheets. 

Meanwhile, lakhs of students who appeared for the JEE Main Session 1 examination held in January are eagerly awaiting the publication of the provisional answer key and response sheets. 

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to Check   

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet” 

Step 3: The JEE Main 2026 login page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter your application number, password, and the captcha code 

Step 5: Your question-wise details along with the selected option IDs will be displayed 

Step 6: Download and save the JEE Main 2026 answer key and response sheet PDF for future reference 

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objection  

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the challenge window for the provisional answer key from February 4, 2026. Candidates have a limited 48-hour period to submit objections online, with the window closing on February 5, 2026. No challenges will be accepted after the deadline. 

Applicants are advised to carefully check their response sheets before raising any objections. If the objections are found to be valid, the necessary changes will be included in the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the Session 1 results, expected to be announced on February 12, 2026. 

Candidates who notice any errors in the answers provided by the agency can raise objections by paying a nominal fee. Supporting documents must also be submitted to justify the claim. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News JEE Main Answer Key 2026 JEE Main Response Sheet 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Shoots Down Iranian Drone In Arabian Sea; Oil Prices Jump As Gulf Tensions Escalate
US Shoots Down Iranian Drone In Arabian Sea; Oil Prices Jump As Gulf Tensions Escalate
India
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
Cities
Major Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide
Major Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide
News
Rahul Gandhi Writes To Speaker Om Birla, Slams Govt For Blocking President’s Address As ‘Blot on Democracy’
Rahul Gandhi Writes To Speaker Om Birla, Slams Govt For Blocking President’s Address As ‘Blot on Democracy’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Finalized; Govt Readies Statement as Opposition Raises Questions in Lok Sabha
Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget