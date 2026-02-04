School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

India-US Trade Deal: ‘Stronger Than Neighbouring Countries’, Says Piyush Goyal

India Slams Gandhi Statue Theft Incident In Australia, Demands Swift Action

Delivery Agents Beat Delhi Man To Death With Helmets After Brawl Over Water

'Opposition Can’t Accept India’s Growth': Piyush Goyal Blames Rahul Gandhi For 'Ugly Scene In LS'

Yumnam Khemchand Singh Confirmed As Manipur's Next Chief Minister

Dreamliner Fuel Switch Issue: Aviation Ministry Says Air India Inspections Found No Fault

Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals

ASC Arjun On Duty: Rail Robocop Catches Two Thieves At Vizag Railway Station

Supreme Court Grants Anupam Mittal Protection From Arrest In Fraud Case

Modi Tells NDA MPs Not To Be Complacent, Credits People-Centric Policies For Poll Wins

PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs

SW Railway Extends Mysuru-Ajmer Express Special To Meet Holi, Summer Rush

International News

US Shoots Down Iranian Drone In Arabian Sea; Oil Prices Jump As Gulf Tensions Escalate

Founding Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Dies In Islamabad, Spotlight On ISI’s Terror Haven

Norway Crown Princess’ Son Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Faces 34 Other Charges

Ex-Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's Son, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Western Libya Attack

Strong Tremors In Kolkata After 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar

Turkey Prepares To Host High-Stakes Talks Between US-Iran In Istanbul

NASA Encounters Hydrogen Leak While Testing Crew-Bound Moon Rocket

Israeli Defence Forces Eliminate Hezbollah Leader Ali Dawoud Amich In Lebanon Strike

Business News

8th Pay Commission Update: Govt Confirms Commission In Motion, Pay Review Begins

Union Budget 2026’s Big Infra Bet Could Cement Sector’s Expansion: CMA

Ripple Price Analysis 2026: Capital Is Rotating As XRP Drops 50% In 6 Months

Relief For Salaried Employees: EPF Claim Settlement Cut To 8 Days- Check Rules

US-India Trade Deal Cheer Lifts Dalal Street: Sensex Jumps 2,000 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,700

China Just Banned Tesla-Style Hidden Door Handles.

Gold Prices Rebound Post US-India Trade Deal

No Compromise On Agriculture In India-US Trade Deal: 'Farmers’ Interests Non-Negotiable'

Air India Grounds Boeing 787 After Pilot Flags Fuel Control Issue On London Flight

Sports News

India Set To Host Asian Olympic Shooting Qualifying Championship In 2027

Abhishek Sharma To Dewald Brevis: Five Most Dangerous Debutants In T20 World Cup 2026

Ex-Aussie Batter Michael Klinger Says Defending Champions India Are 'Extremely Tough' To Beat

From Hockey World Cup To T20 World Cup: Incredible Journey Of Italy Captain Wayne Madsen

ICC, PCB Open 'Back-Channel Talks' After Pakistan Boycotts IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match

‘They Disrespected Us!’: Former Pakistan Star Backs IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

RCB Sale Process Kicks Off As Diageo Circulates IPL Franchise's Financials

Education Loan Information:

