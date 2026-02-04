Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 4, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 4, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- India-US Trade Deal: ‘Stronger Than Neighbouring Countries’, Says Piyush Goyal
- India Slams Gandhi Statue Theft Incident In Australia, Demands Swift Action
- Delivery Agents Beat Delhi Man To Death With Helmets After Brawl Over Water
- 'Opposition Can’t Accept India’s Growth': Piyush Goyal Blames Rahul Gandhi For 'Ugly Scene In LS'
- Yumnam Khemchand Singh Confirmed As Manipur's Next Chief Minister
- Dreamliner Fuel Switch Issue: Aviation Ministry Says Air India Inspections Found No Fault
- Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
- ASC Arjun On Duty: Rail Robocop Catches Two Thieves At Vizag Railway Station
- Supreme Court Grants Anupam Mittal Protection From Arrest In Fraud Case
- Modi Tells NDA MPs Not To Be Complacent, Credits People-Centric Policies For Poll Wins
- PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
- SW Railway Extends Mysuru-Ajmer Express Special To Meet Holi, Summer Rush
International News
- US Shoots Down Iranian Drone In Arabian Sea; Oil Prices Jump As Gulf Tensions Escalate
- Founding Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Dies In Islamabad, Spotlight On ISI’s Terror Haven
- Norway Crown Princess’ Son Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Faces 34 Other Charges
- Ex-Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's Son, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Western Libya Attack
- Strong Tremors In Kolkata After 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar
- Turkey Prepares To Host High-Stakes Talks Between US-Iran In Istanbul
- NASA Encounters Hydrogen Leak While Testing Crew-Bound Moon Rocket
- Israeli Defence Forces Eliminate Hezbollah Leader Ali Dawoud Amich In Lebanon Strike
Business News
- 8th Pay Commission Update: Govt Confirms Commission In Motion, Pay Review Begins
- Union Budget 2026’s Big Infra Bet Could Cement Sector’s Expansion: CMA
- Ripple Price Analysis 2026: Capital Is Rotating As XRP Drops 50% In 6 Months
- Relief For Salaried Employees: EPF Claim Settlement Cut To 8 Days- Check Rules
- US-India Trade Deal Cheer Lifts Dalal Street: Sensex Jumps 2,000 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,700
- China Just Banned Tesla-Style Hidden Door Handles.
- Gold Prices Rebound Post US-India Trade Deal
- No Compromise On Agriculture In India-US Trade Deal: 'Farmers’ Interests Non-Negotiable'
- Air India Grounds Boeing 787 After Pilot Flags Fuel Control Issue On London Flight
Sports News
- India Set To Host Asian Olympic Shooting Qualifying Championship In 2027
- Abhishek Sharma To Dewald Brevis: Five Most Dangerous Debutants In T20 World Cup 2026
- Ex-Aussie Batter Michael Klinger Says Defending Champions India Are 'Extremely Tough' To Beat
- From Hockey World Cup To T20 World Cup: Incredible Journey Of Italy Captain Wayne Madsen
- ICC, PCB Open 'Back-Channel Talks' After Pakistan Boycotts IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match
- ‘They Disrespected Us!’: Former Pakistan Star Backs IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
- RCB Sale Process Kicks Off As Diageo Circulates IPL Franchise's Financials
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
