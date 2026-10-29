UGC NET December 2026: Over 8.78 Lakh Apply So Far, Registration Closes October 31

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UGC-NET December 2026 received 8.78 lakh applications.

1.86 lakh applicants still need to pay fees.

Complete all pending registration formalities by October 31.

Verify application status, pay fees, download confirmation page.

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received more than 8.78 lakh applications for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination, with over 6.92 lakh candidates completing their examination fee payments. Applicants can submit their forms, pay the examination fee and download their confirmation pages through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are yet to finish the registration process have until October 31, 2026, to complete the required formalities The agency has advised candidates to complete all pending steps before the deadline to avoid last-minute problems.

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UGC NET December 2026: Over 1.86 Lakh Candidates Yet To Pay Fees

According to the NTA, the application fee payment remains pending for 1,86,144 candidates. The agency has also shared a breakdown of applicants who have not completed different stages of the registration process.

The pending application details are as follows:

- 1,45,888 candidates: Yet to upload their photographs and signatures and complete fee payment.

- 7,512 candidates: Have uploaded their images but are yet to submit their forms and pay the examination fee.

- 32,744 candidates: Have submitted their application forms but have not paid the examination fee.

Candidates should check their application status and identify any incomplete steps before the registration window closes. Merely uploading the required documents or submitting the form does not complete the process if the examination fee is still unpaid.

UGC NET December 2026 Registration: What Candidates Must Do

Applicants who have not completed their registration should revisit the official portal and finish all outstanding formalities by October 31.

Candidates must ensure that their application forms have been submitted successfully and that the examination fee has been paid. After completing these steps, applicants should download their confirmation pages and keep them for future reference.

The NTA has also advised candidates against waiting until the final day to complete the process. Finishing the registration well before the deadline can help applicants avoid potential difficulties during the final hours.

Students who have already submitted their forms should also verify whether their fee payment has been recorded successfully. Candidates with pending document uploads or other incomplete formalities should address them promptly.

UGC-NET December 2026: How To Register Through DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the identity verification section on the application portal.

Step 3: Select Aadhaar, PAN card or driving licence as the identity document.

Step 4: Authenticate the selected identity through DigiLocker and verify the displayed details.

Step 5: Complete any remaining application formalities and pay the examination fee.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page after successfully completing the required steps.

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UGC NET December 2026: Helpline Numbers And Email ID

Candidates who need help with registration, identity verification, or fee payment can contact the NTA through its designated support channels.

- Helpline numbers: 011-69227700, 1800-180-4747

- Email ID: ugcnet@nta.ac.in

- Official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

With the application deadline approaching, candidates should review their registration status, complete all pending requirements, and download their confirmation pages before October 31, 2026.

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