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English NewsEducationRashtriya Military Schools Entrance Test 2026: NTA Opens Correction Window, Check Details

Rashtriya Military Schools Entrance Test 2026: NTA Opens Correction Window, Check Details

NTA has opened the RMS CET 2026 correction window for October 27–28. Check editable details, application correction steps and the December 13 exam date.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NTA opens RMS CET 2026 application correction window.
  • Applicants can correct specific details until October 28.
  • Registered mobile, email, address, photo cannot be modified.
  • RMS CET 2026 exam on December 13, OMR-based.

RMS CET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction process for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026. Candidates who have submitted their application forms but noticed errors can make changes on the official website, nta.ac.in, on October 27 and 28. 

The correction facility gives applicants an opportunity to review their submitted information and rectify mistakes in fields permitted by the NTA. However, not every detail can be modified during this period. Candidates should check the list of editable and non-editable fields carefully before making corrections. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

Applicants must complete the process within the prescribed deadline, as the correction window will close on October 28. 

RMS CET 2026: Which Details Can Candidates Correct? 

Candidates can update specific details in their application forms through the correction facility. The fields open for correction include: 

  • Candidate's name 
  • Father's name 
  • Mother's name 
  • Class 5 and Class 8 equivalent details 
  • Date of birth 
  • Gender 
  • Category 
  • Signature 
  • Thumb impression 
  • Domicile certificate 
  • Birth certificate 
  • Aadhaar details 

Candidates should review the information they originally submitted and make sure that the permitted details are accurate. They should also check the relevant documents before finalising any changes. 

RMS CET 2026: Details That Cannot Be Edited 

The NTA has restricted changes to certain application details. Candidates will not be able to modify the following information during the correction period: 

  • Registered mobile number 
  • Registered email address 
  • Permanent and present address 
  • Emergency contact details 
  • Candidate's photograph 

Applicants should therefore check the non-editable fields carefully and ensure that all other permitted corrections are completed before the deadline. 

RMS CET 2026 Application Form: How To Correct 

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in. 

Step 2: Find and open the RMS CET 2026 application correction link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials. 

Step 4: Review the submitted application form and edit the fields allowed by the NTA. 

Step 5: Submit the corrected application form. 

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference. 

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registration Open: Check Last Date, Exam Schedule, Admit Card And Paper Pattern 

RMS CET 2026 Exam Date And Pattern 

The Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test 2026 is scheduled to take place on December 13, 2026. The examination is for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at Rashtriya Military Schools. 

According to the details provided, the entrance test will be conducted in an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based format. The examination duration will be two hours and 30 minutes. 

Candidates preparing for the entrance test should keep track of official announcements regarding the examination and admission process. They should also ensure that their application details are correct and retain the correction confirmation page for reference.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the application correction window for RMS CET 2026?

The application correction process for RMS CET 2026 is open on October 27 and 28. Candidates can make changes on the official website, nta.ac.in.

Which details can applicants modify in their RMS CET 2026 application?

Candidates can update their name, parents' names, date of birth, gender, category, signature, and Aadhaar details. They should review the full list of permitted editable fields.

What information cannot be changed during the RMS CET 2026 correction period?

Applicants cannot modify their registered mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, or candidate's photograph.

When is the RMS CET 2026 exam and what is its purpose?

The RMS CET 2026 is scheduled for December 13, 2026. It is for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at Rashtriya Military Schools.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA Rashtriya Military Schools Entrance Test RMS CET 2026
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