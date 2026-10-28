Rashtriya Military Schools Entrance Test 2026: NTA Opens Correction Window, Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA opens RMS CET 2026 application correction window.

Applicants can correct specific details until October 28.

Registered mobile, email, address, photo cannot be modified.

RMS CET 2026 exam on December 13, OMR-based.

RMS CET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction process for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026. Candidates who have submitted their application forms but noticed errors can make changes on the official website, nta.ac.in, on October 27 and 28.

The correction facility gives applicants an opportunity to review their submitted information and rectify mistakes in fields permitted by the NTA. However, not every detail can be modified during this period. Candidates should check the list of editable and non-editable fields carefully before making corrections.

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Applicants must complete the process within the prescribed deadline, as the correction window will close on October 28.

RMS CET 2026: Which Details Can Candidates Correct?

Candidates can update specific details in their application forms through the correction facility. The fields open for correction include:

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Class 5 and Class 8 equivalent details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Signature

Thumb impression

Domicile certificate

Birth certificate

Aadhaar details

Candidates should review the information they originally submitted and make sure that the permitted details are accurate. They should also check the relevant documents before finalising any changes.

RMS CET 2026: Details That Cannot Be Edited

The NTA has restricted changes to certain application details. Candidates will not be able to modify the following information during the correction period:

Registered mobile number

Registered email address

Permanent and present address

Emergency contact details

Candidate's photograph

Applicants should therefore check the non-editable fields carefully and ensure that all other permitted corrections are completed before the deadline.

RMS CET 2026 Application Form: How To Correct

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and open the RMS CET 2026 application correction link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Review the submitted application form and edit the fields allowed by the NTA.

Step 5: Submit the corrected application form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

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RMS CET 2026 Exam Date And Pattern

The Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test 2026 is scheduled to take place on December 13, 2026. The examination is for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at Rashtriya Military Schools.

According to the details provided, the entrance test will be conducted in an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based format. The examination duration will be two hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates preparing for the entrance test should keep track of official announcements regarding the examination and admission process. They should also ensure that their application details are correct and retain the correction confirmation page for reference.

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