School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments. School Assembly News Headlines Today November 25, 2026, Top Updates for Students

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

UP: Scorpio Overtakes And Rams BJP MLA Sushil Singh's Convoy In Chandauli, 4 Injured

'NDA Is Complete': BJP-SAD Announce Alliance For Punjab Polls, Amit Shah Vows Drug-Free State By Dec 2029

Punjab Polls: BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal To Reunite After 6 Years, Alliance Likely To Be Announced Today

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Plans To Contest UP Assembly Elections 2027, Eyes 30 Seats Under NDA

4 Students Killed, 35 Injured As Speeding Truck Hits School Bus On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Samajwadi Party Claims 1 Lakh Duplicate Entries In UP Draft Rolls, Seeks Cash Reward

'We Love You': Nvidia Employees Welcome Jensen Huang With Applause And Cheers At HQ

Abhijit Dipke To Hold Nagpur Rally On Nov 26 For Constitution Day, Calls For Protecting Democracy

Drunk NCP Leader’s Son Rams Moped, Kills 2 Cousins In Kolhapur; Goes Home And Sleeps

‘Papa’s Security Was Withdrawn To Get Him Killed’: Sonia Recalls Rahul’s Words On Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassination

Tamil Nadu Collector Files Complaint Against TVK MLA Over Lewd Texts, Stalin Demands Arrest

Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express Pelted With Stones, AC Coach Window Shattered Near Ajni

Saurav Das Claims Passport Flagged At Delhi Airport, Barred From Travelling To Oxford For Lecture

Pune Engineer Beats Partner To Death Over Affair Suspicion, Sits Beside Body Overnight

UP Elections: BJP Steps Up NDA Seat-Sharing Talks; PM Modi To Attend Two-Day Party Meet In Delhi

UP Elections: SP Offers Congress 26 Seats, Seeks Winning Formula For 130 Others

Security Breach At ONGC Offshore Platforms; 14 Fishing Boats Enter Restricted Zone For 12 Days

‘Like Pigs’: AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman Faces Backlash Over Remarks On Muslim Women

Dev Deepawali: Where Sanatan Faith Meets Economic Prosperity

Delhi: 4.5-Km Flyover To Connect Sagarpur With Mayapuri Chowk, Offer Relief From Traffic Jams

Delhi Congress Alleges 75 Living Voters Marked Dead In Mustafabad, Seeks Probe By EC

Srinagar Shivers At Minus 1.6 Degrees, Records Lowest Temperature Of Season

Opposition Questions Delay In Parliament's Winter Session Amid Delimitation Bill Row

Sonia Gandhi Gets Legal Notice Over Remarks On Savarkar In Memoir

Sale Of Fake Cosmetics Lacking Approval Won't Be Permitted In Keralam: Health Minister

Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train's Ladies' Coach Attacks Train Manager With Mobile Phone

UP Elections 2027: BJP Aims To Repeat 2022 Clean Sweep In Agra As Congress Seeks 4 Seats

Speedy Trial No Automatic Ground For Bail To Repeat Offenders, Says Supreme Court

‘Pull Of Power’: Sonia Gandhi Reveals Why She Considered Becoming PM Before Choosing Manmohan Singh

Congress Stakes Claim On Nizamabad Seat In Azamgarh, Tensions Within NDA Over Atraulia And Chauri Chaura

Thirupparankundram Deepam Row: 5,600 Police Deployed, BJP Leaders Placed Under House Arrest

DMK approaches Guv seeking prior nod over alleged bribe offer to TVK minister

International News

Flydubai Gets Israel's Nod To Restart Tel Aviv Flights Nearly Two Months After Mid-Air Attack

Majority of Germans oppose more weapons for Ukraine, poll shows

US Blacklists Alice Huang's Megaspeed International Amid Nvidia Chip Smuggling Scandal

Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Seeks Return To Bangladesh On Dec 16 After Two Years Of Ouster

5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, Tremors Felt In India, China And Bhutan

Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi, 4 Others Get 74 Lashes For Online Performance Without Hijab

Trump Stepped In To Bring Jensen Huang Back To Nvidia 11 Days After His Exit, JD Vance Led White House Push

Red Bra, Bloodied Face: Trump Welcomes Jensen Huang's Nvidia Return With Bizarre AI Image

Business News

Stock Market: Sensex Rises 500 PTS, Nifty Tops 25,400; Nifty PSU Bank Gains Nearly 2%

India Inc Logs Best Quarterly Profit Growth In 4 Years, Lifts Market Hopes

GDP Growth Likely To Ease To 5-Quarter Low Of 7.5% In July-September: ICRA

Bank Nifty Surges To Record High Of 62,300 For First Time Ever; Canara Bank, PNB, SBI Jump Up To 5%

Jensen Huang Seeks Return As Nvidia CEO Four Days After Resignation

Amazon Plans $7 Billion Renewable Energy Investment In India By 2030

Sports News

Prithvi Shaw Threatens Legal Action Against Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh

'Lift The Ban': Shubman Gill's Strong Message To ICC, Raises Kookaburra Ball Concerns

Ind vs Pak Likely Again This Month; Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana Could Get Another Shot At Revenge

Shubman Gill Scolds Teammate; Ajinkya Rahane Gives India Captain A Lesson

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Rahul Dravid's Former Colleague Joins PBKS, Big Coaching Change Ahead Of IPL 2027

19 Sixes, 7 Fours! Punjab Kings Star Smashes 181 Off 68 Balls, Creates World Record

Special IPL Rule Set For International Cricket; ICC Plans Major Change

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