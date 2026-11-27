UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the examination city change facility for candidates appearing for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination. The option is available to applicants who have been assigned a city other than the four preferences they selected while filling out the application form. Candidates can now choose a different examination city from the available options by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination city change facility will remain available until November 29, 2026, at 11:55 pm.

The NTA has stated that candidates will get their selected city subject to seat availability. Allotment will follow a first-come, first-served process. Therefore, candidates who want to use this option should complete the process before the deadline.

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How To Change UGC-NET December 2026 Exam City

Step 1: Visit the official UGC-NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password or date of birth.

Step 3: Look for the examination city change option.

Step 4: Select another examination city from the available choices.

Step 5: Submit the updated preference.

About UGC-NET December 2026

The NTA released the examination city intimation slip for the December 2026 session on Wednesday night. The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts:

Morning shift: 9 am to 12 noon

Afternoon shift: 3 pm to 6 pm

Candidates will get 180 minutes (three hours) to complete the examination. There will be no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

UGC-NET December 2026: Exam Pattern

The UGC-NET question paper will have two sections, both comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions. The paper will be available in English and Hindi, except for language papers.

The examination determines eligibility for the following:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor.

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes.

Admission to PhD programmes only in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC-NET Marking Scheme: How Marks Will Be Awarded

Each question carries two marks. Candidates will receive two marks for every correct answer. The examination does not have negative markings, so no marks will be deducted for incorrect responses.

The NTA's information bulletin also specifies these evaluation rules:

Correct answers will carry two marks each.

Incorrect answers will not result in a deduction.

Attempted questions will be evaluated even if candidates have marked them for review.

Unanswered questions will not be evaluated, even if marked for review.

Candidates must select one option as their answer.

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The agency has also outlined the marking process for questions with multiple correct answers or errors:

If more than one option is correct, candidates who select any of the correct options will receive two marks (+2).

If all the options are correct, every candidate who attempts the question will receive two marks (+2).

If no option is correct, or a question is found to be incorrect or dropped due to a human or technical error, two marks (+2) will be awarded only to candidates who attempted it.

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