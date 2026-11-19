Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian states set varied winter vacation schedules for 2026-27.

Delhi schools close January 1-15; UP December 31-Jan 14.

Rajasthan schools observe winter break December 31-January 10.

Jammu & Kashmir expects extended winter breaks, December to February.

School Winter Vacation 2026: With the winter season approaching, students and parents across India are looking forward to the annual school break. However, the winter vacation schedule for the 2026-27 academic session will not be the same across all states, as holiday dates are determined by individual state governments and education departments.

The duration of the winter break generally ranges from 10 to 20 days, depending on the region. Schools in areas experiencing severe cold may also receive additional holidays if weather conditions deteriorate. Authorities can announce changes to the academic calendar to ensure students' safety during extreme weather.

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For parents planning family trips and students preparing their study schedules, knowing the expected holiday dates is important. Here is a state-wise overview of the winter vacation schedule for the 2026-27 academic year, covering Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi School Winter Vacation 2026-27

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, recognised schools in the national capital are scheduled to observe their winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2027.

However, holiday schedules may differ among private schools, depending on their individual academic calendars. In previous years, several private schools in Delhi have scheduled their winter breaks either from December 23 to January 1 or from January 1 to January 15.

Weather conditions could also influence school operations during this period. Authorities may issue additional instructions depending on cold wave conditions and air quality (AQI) levels. Therefore, parents should keep track of notifications issued by their respective schools and the education department.

Uttar Pradesh School Winter Vacation 2026-27

Students studying in schools across Uttar Pradesh can expect a 15-day winter break during the 2026-27 academic session.

As per the scheduled holiday calendar, schools under the Uttar Pradesh school board will remain closed from December 31, 2026, to January 14, 2027. Regular classes are expected to resume on January 15, 2027.

Private schools across the state may follow slightly different holiday schedules. Many institutions generally plan their winter vacations around the last week of December and the beginning of January.

Parents are advised to check announcements from their children's schools to confirm the final dates, particularly if local weather conditions lead to changes in the academic calendar.

Rajasthan School Winter Vacation 2026-27

In Rajasthan, the winter vacation for the 2026-27 academic session is scheduled to begin on December 31, 2026, and continue until January 10, 2027.

According to the state's education board schedule, schools are expected to reopen on January 11, 2027, following the completion of the holiday period.

Students and parents should keep in mind that changes to the announced schedule may be considered if weather conditions require additional precautions. Schools will communicate any revised dates through their official channels.

Jammu And Kashmir Winter Vacation 2026-27

Unlike several other states, Jammu and Kashmir generally observes a longer winter break because of its colder climatic conditions. The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) academic planner has outlined tentative vacation periods for different educational stages.

According to the planner, schools offering Foundational, Preparatory, and Middle-stage education are scheduled to remain closed from December 7, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

For students in Classes 9 to 12, the tentative winter vacation period is December 14, 2026, to February 21, 2027. These dates are subject to a formal government order.

Meanwhile, as reported by local newspapers, Education Minister Shamima Firdous stated on November 18, 2026, that vacations would be considered if temperatures fall sharply, although weather conditions remain favourable at present.

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What Should Students And Parents Keep In Mind?

Although the winter vacation dates provide an overview of the expected school closures, students and parents should not assume that every institution will follow an identical schedule.

Private schools may have separate academic calendars, while government schools generally follow instructions issued by the respective state education departments. In addition, extreme cold, cold wave alerts and other local weather developments could result in revised school timings or extended holidays.

Parents should regularly check official school notifications, refer to the holiday calendar, and confirm the reopening date with class teachers. Students can also use the winter break to revise their lessons, complete pending assignments, and prepare for upcoming examinations.

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