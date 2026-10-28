UGC NET December 2026: Last Date To Apply Extended To October 31, Apply Now

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA extended UGC NET December 2026 application deadline.

New application and fee payment deadline is October 31.

Candidates must complete both application submission and fee payment.

UGC NET determines eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor, PhD.

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the UGC NET December 2026 examination, giving candidates additional time to complete their registration. Applicants who have not submitted their forms can now apply until October 31, 2026, without a late fee up to 11:50 PM.

The deadline for completing the examination fee payment has also been extended to October 31 up to 11:50 PM. Candidates must ensure that both their application submission and fee transaction are completed within the revised timeline to avoid missing the opportunity to appear for the examination.

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According to the latest public notice issued by the NTA, the application deadline for the December 2026 UGC NET examination has been extended. The revised schedule provides candidates with additional time to complete the required formalities. Candidates should note that filling out the application form and paying the examination fee are separate steps. Completing the form without successfully paying the required fee may leave the registration process incomplete.

Direct Link To Apply - UGC NET December 2026

Applicants are advised to check their application details carefully before final submission and ensure that the payment transaction is completed before the deadline.

UGC NET December 2026: Official Websites To Check Updates

Candidates should use the official National Testing Agency and UGC NET websites to access application-related information, examination instructions, and subsequent announcements.

The official websites are:

NTA: https://nta.ac.in

UGC NET: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NOTE: Those planning to apply should avoid waiting until the final hours, as last-minute technical issues could affect the registration process. Applicants should also review the details entered in their forms before submitting them.

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Who Can Apply For The UGC NET December 2026 Examination?

The UGC NET examination assesses candidates' eligibility for several academic and research-related opportunities in Indian universities and colleges. These include the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

Candidates interested in pursuing these opportunities should review the applicable eligibility conditions and examination guidelines before applying. They should rely on the official notification for complete information about the requirements relevant to their intended academic or professional pathway.

The extension of the registration deadline offers applicants who have not yet completed their forms more time to finish the process.

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