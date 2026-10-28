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English NewsEducationUGC NET December 2026: Last Date To Apply Extended To October 31, Apply Now

UGC NET December 2026: Last Date To Apply Extended To October 31, Apply Now

NTA has extended UGC NET December 2026 registration to October 31. Check the revised application deadline, fee payment date and official website.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NTA extended UGC NET December 2026 application deadline.
  • New application and fee payment deadline is October 31.
  • Candidates must complete both application submission and fee payment.
  • UGC NET determines eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor, PhD.

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the UGC NET December 2026 examination, giving candidates additional time to complete their registration. Applicants who have not submitted their forms can now apply until October 31, 2026, without a late fee up to 11:50 PM. 

The deadline for completing the examination fee payment has also been extended to October 31 up to 11:50 PM. Candidates must ensure that both their application submission and fee transaction are completed within the revised timeline to avoid missing the opportunity to appear for the examination. 

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registration: How To Apply, Documents Required And Step-By-Step Guide

According to the latest public notice issued by the NTA, the application deadline for the December 2026 UGC NET examination has been extended. The revised schedule provides candidates with additional time to complete the required formalities. Candidates should note that filling out the application form and paying the examination fee are separate steps. Completing the form without successfully paying the required fee may leave the registration process incomplete. 

Direct Link To Apply - UGC NET December 2026

Applicants are advised to check their application details carefully before final submission and ensure that the payment transaction is completed before the deadline. 

UGC NET December 2026: Official Websites To Check Updates 

Candidates should use the official National Testing Agency and UGC NET websites to access application-related information, examination instructions, and subsequent announcements. 

The official websites are: 

  • NTA: https://nta.ac.in 
  • UGC NET: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in 

NOTE: Those planning to apply should avoid waiting until the final hours, as last-minute technical issues could affect the registration process. Applicants should also review the details entered in their forms before submitting them. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

Who Can Apply For The UGC NET December 2026 Examination? 

The UGC NET examination assesses candidates' eligibility for several academic and research-related opportunities in Indian universities and colleges. These include the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes. 

Candidates interested in pursuing these opportunities should review the applicable eligibility conditions and examination guidelines before applying. They should rely on the official notification for complete information about the requirements relevant to their intended academic or professional pathway. 

The extension of the registration deadline offers applicants who have not yet completed their forms more time to finish the process. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the extended application deadline for UGC NET December 2026?

The application deadline for the UGC NET December 2026 examination has been extended to October 31, 2026, until 11:50 PM, without a late fee.

When is the last date to pay the examination fee for UGC NET December 2026?

The deadline for completing the examination fee payment has also been extended to October 31, 2026, until 11:50 PM. Both steps must be completed within this revised timeline.

Where can candidates find official information and updates about UGC NET December 2026?

Candidates should use the official NTA website (https://nta.ac.in) and UGC NET website (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in) for application-related information and updates.

What is the purpose of the UGC NET examination?

The UGC NET examination assesses candidates' eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor roles, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA UGC NET 2026 UGC NET December 2026
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