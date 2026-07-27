UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Delay Sparks Anxiety Among Aspirants, NTA Yet To Respond

Nearly a month after the UGC NET June 2026 examination concluded, candidates are still waiting for the provisional answer key and response sheets, with many expressing concerns over the delay. Several aspirants have taken to social media to seek clarity from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has not yet announced a release date or issued an official explanation.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30. However, the examination at one centre in Jalandhar was cancelled due to technical issues and was later conducted on July 5.

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Although candidates expected the provisional answer key to be released shortly after the examination concluded, no official update has been issued so far.

Aspirants Seek Clarity on Answer Key Release

Over the past few days, several candidates have tagged NTA officials and the newly appointed Union Education Minister on X, requesting that the provisional answer key be released at the earliest.

One aspirant wrote:

"UGC NET June 2026 exam ended on 5th July. It's been over 3 weeks — still no answer key from NTA. Students need it for JRF eligibility, PhD admissions, and Assistant Professor cutoffs. When is it coming,"

Another candidate appealed to NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, stating:

"@NTA_Exams released NEET-UG final answer key AND result within days.

CSIR NET updates keep coming regularly.

But UGC NET? 14 days. Still no answer key. Still no word on the leak.

Are we not aspirants too, @abhish18 sir?"

🚨 DAY 14 🚨@NTA_Exams released NEET-UG final answer key AND result within days.

CSIR NET updates keep coming regularly.



But UGC NET? 14 days. Still no answer key. Still no word on the leak.



Are we not aspirants too, @abhish18 sir?#NTAANSWERKEYOUTKARO #UGCNET #Day14 — Ashwani tyagi (@ashwani_tyagi_) July 19, 2026

Candidates Raise Admission and Fellowship Concerns

The delay has also led to concerns among candidates awaiting admission and fellowship-related processes linked to UGC NET scores.

An X user claimed that UGC NET answer keys are generally released within a week of the examination and alleged that the delay could be linked to reports of a Sociology paper leak. The user urged the authorities to release the answer key and results at the earliest, warning of protests if the issue remains unresolved.

सर UGC NET की Answer Key अभी तक नही आयी है जबकि एग्जाम होने के एक हफ्ते के अंदर ANSWER KEY रिलीज कर दी जाती है, @NTA_Exams इस बार सोशियोलॉजी के पेपर लीक के कारण Answer key नही दे रहा है, कृपया आप NTA DG को तलब करे और यथाशीघ्र Answer key और रिजल्ट जारी करे अन्यथा हम आंदोलन करेंगे — Divyanshu Tripathi BHU (@ImTripathi_45) July 26, 2026

Another social media user wrote:

"If candidates are expected to follow every rule, shouldn't the conducting agency also be expected to communicate transparently? Aspirants deserve timely updates and accountability. @abhish18 @NTA_Exams"

If candidates are expected to follow every rule, shouldn't the conducting agency also be expected to communicate transparently? Aspirants deserve timely updates and accountability. @abhish18 @NTA_Exams — shreya✨ (@SSinha26036) July 19, 2026

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NTA Yet to Announce Answer Key Date

As of now, the National Testing Agency has not issued any official statement regarding the release date of the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key or response sheets.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UGC NET website for the latest updates on the answer key and subsequent result announcement.

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