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English NewsEducationUGC NET 2026 Answer Key Delay Sparks Anxiety Among Aspirants, NTA Yet To Respond

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Delay Sparks Anxiety Among Aspirants, NTA Yet To Respond

UGC NET June 2026 candidates are still waiting for the provisional answer key and response sheets as NTA has not announced a release date.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 02:29 PM (IST)

Nearly a month after the UGC NET June 2026 examination concluded, candidates are still waiting for the provisional answer key and response sheets, with many expressing concerns over the delay. Several aspirants have taken to social media to seek clarity from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has not yet announced a release date or issued an official explanation. 

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30. However, the examination at one centre in Jalandhar was cancelled due to technical issues and was later conducted on July 5. 

ALSO READ: NEET In 1 Minute? Aspirant Alleges OMR Discrepancies, Questions NTA Over Evaluation Process

Although candidates expected the provisional answer key to be released shortly after the examination concluded, no official update has been issued so far. 

Aspirants Seek Clarity on Answer Key Release 

Over the past few days, several candidates have tagged NTA officials and the newly appointed Union Education Minister on X, requesting that the provisional answer key be released at the earliest. 

One aspirant wrote: 

"UGC NET June 2026 exam ended on 5th July. It's been over 3 weeks — still no answer key from NTA. Students need it for JRF eligibility, PhD admissions, and Assistant Professor cutoffs. When is it coming," 

Another candidate appealed to NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, stating: 

"@NTA_Exams released NEET-UG final answer key AND result within days. 

CSIR NET updates keep coming regularly. 

But UGC NET? 14 days. Still no answer key. Still no word on the leak. 

Are we not aspirants too, @abhish18 sir?" 

Candidates Raise Admission and Fellowship Concerns 

The delay has also led to concerns among candidates awaiting admission and fellowship-related processes linked to UGC NET scores. 

An X user claimed that UGC NET answer keys are generally released within a week of the examination and alleged that the delay could be linked to reports of a Sociology paper leak. The user urged the authorities to release the answer key and results at the earliest, warning of protests if the issue remains unresolved. 

Another social media user wrote: 

"If candidates are expected to follow every rule, shouldn't the conducting agency also be expected to communicate transparently? Aspirants deserve timely updates and accountability. @abhish18 @NTA_Exams" 

ALSO READ: CAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria Explained: Check Who Can Apply Before Registration Begins On August 3

NTA Yet to Announce Answer Key Date 

As of now, the National Testing Agency has not issued any official statement regarding the release date of the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key or response sheets. 

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UGC NET website for the latest updates on the answer key and subsequent result announcement. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA UGC NET June 2026 UGC NET 2026 Answer Key
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