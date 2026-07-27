CAT 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on August 3, 2026, with the entrance exam scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026, in three sessions. Candidates seeking admission to management programmes offered by the IIMs and participating institutes will be able to submit their applications through the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Before filling out the CAT 2026 application form, candidates should carefully review the eligibility conditions prescribed by the exam authorities. Meeting these requirements is essential, as eligibility may be verified at different stages of the admission process.

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CAT 2026 Registration Begins on August 3; Check Eligibility First

The CAT examination serves as the gateway to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management and several leading business schools across the country.

As per the official eligibility criteria, applicants must possess a bachelor's degree awarded by a university or institution established under an Act of Parliament or a State Legislature in India or recognised as a deemed university under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. Candidates with equivalent qualifications recognised by the Ministry of Education are also eligible to apply.

For candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and NC-OBC categories, a minimum of 50 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.

Minimum Marks Required for CAT 2026

The qualifying marks differ for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Applicants from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are required to secure at least 45 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA in their bachelor's degree to meet the eligibility criteria.

Candidates should ensure that they satisfy the prescribed academic requirements before completing the registration process, as failure to meet the criteria may result in disqualification during the admission process.

Can Final-Year Students Apply for CAT 2026?

Yes. Students who are currently in the final year of their Bachelor's degree programme, as well as those awaiting their final results, are also eligible to apply for CAT 2026.

However, candidates offered admission will be granted provisional admission only after submitting a certificate issued by the Principal or Registrar of their university or institution. The certificate must confirm that the candidate has completed all the academic requirements for obtaining the bachelor's degree and should be submitted by the deadline specified by the respective IIM.

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CAT 2026 Eligibility Conditions at a Glance

Candidates must satisfy any one of the following conditions before applying:

Hold a bachelor's degree with the prescribed minimum percentage.

Hold a professional qualification such as CA, CS, ICWA (CMA) or Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI) with the required percentage.

Be in the final year of a bachelor's degree programme and fulfil the eligibility requirements.

Applicants from the General, EWS and NC-OBC categories must have secured 50 per cent marks, while candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD categories require a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

The IIMs have also clarified that eligibility documents may be scrutinised at multiple stages of the admission and selection process. Therefore, candidates should ensure that all information provided in the application form is accurate and supported by valid documents before submitting their CAT 2026 application.

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