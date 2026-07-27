NEET In 1 Minute? Aspirant Alleges OMR Discrepancies, Questions NTA Over Evaluation Process

A NEET-UG 2026 aspirant from Karnataka's Haveri district has alleged that she was awarded an incorrect score after the National Testing Agency (NTA) allegedly uploaded an OMR sheet that does not belong to her.

According to sources, in the complaint submitted by Bindushree Pawar to the NTA, she has sought verification of her OMR sheet, alleging that the answer sheet uploaded online contains several discrepancies, leading her to believe that it is not her original OMR sheet.

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Aspirant Alleges One-Minute Exam Record

According to sources, the uploaded OMR sheet records her entry time as 1:56 pm and exit time as 1:57 pm, indicating a gap of just one minute.

Bindushree questioned how a candidate could complete the entire NEET examination and fill out the OMR sheet within one minute, describing the record as implausible.

Fingerprint and Score Discrepancies Raised

The aspirant has also alleged that the fingerprint on the uploaded OMR sheet appears to have been overlapped twice, raising concerns about the authenticity of the document.

She further pointed out that while the uploaded OMR sheet reflects a score of -14 marks, her final result shows -11 marks, which she says is another discrepancy requiring clarification.

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Complaint Submitted to NTA

The student said that, based on her question paper, she had calculated an expected score of 663 marks. She also claimed that she had consistently scored above 600 marks in mock tests, making the negative score highly improbable.

In her complaint to the NTA, Bindushree requested the authorities to verify her OMR sheet and investigate the alleged discrepancies. She has maintained that the uploaded OMR sheet does not belong to her and has sought a thorough examination of her records.

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