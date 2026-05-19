Summer Vacation 2026: With temperatures soaring across several parts of India, multiple state governments have either extended summer vacations or revised school timings to shield students from the severe heatwave. Following fresh warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, state boards, private institutions and government-run schools are witnessing temporary closures or timing adjustments in states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The ongoing heatwave has pushed temperatures beyond 45 degrees Celsius in many northern and central Indian regions. As a precautionary measure, authorities have instructed educational institutions to minimise students’ exposure to the afternoon heat by introducing early morning classes or declaring extended holidays.

Check out the complete state-wise school vacation list and latest updates here.

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Heatwave Forces States To Revise School Schedules

The extreme weather conditions have disrupted normal school operations in many cities and districts. Several administrations have opted for longer summer breaks, while others have shifted classroom timings to morning hours to avoid peak daytime temperatures.

Officials have also urged children, senior citizens and vulnerable groups to remain indoors during the hottest parts of the day. The heatwave situation continues to impact daily life across large sections of North and Central India.

State-Wise Summer Vacation List Announced

Different states have announced varying schedules for school closures depending on local weather conditions and temperature forecasts.

Delhi: Schools closed from May 11 to July 1, 2026 — nearly 51 days

Uttar Pradesh: Summer holidays from May 20 to June 15, 2026 — 27 days

Rajasthan: Vacation between May 17 and June 20, 2026 — around 35 days

Bihar: Schools shut from June 1 to June 20, 2026 — 20 days

Haryana: Summer break from June 1 to June 30, 2026 — nearly 30 days

Telangana: Holidays announced from April 24 to June 11, 2026 — approximately 48 days

The revised schedules apply to several categories of schools, including CBSE, ICSE, private, and government institutions.

More States Introduce Morning Classes And Closures

West Bengal: Schools have been closed in several districts, except Darjeeling and Kalimpong, due to rising temperatures.

Punjab: Authorities are reportedly considering phased school closures depending on the severity of the heatwave in different regions.

Odisha: Summer holidays were advanced from April 27 following approval from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Chhattisgarh: Schools remain shut from April 20 to June 15 as part of precautionary measures against extreme heat.

Andhra Pradesh: Summer vacations have been announced from April 24 to June 11, with private schools directed not to conduct classes during the break.

Noida and Ghaziabad: Several schools have shifted to morning timings, generally operating between 7 am and noon.

Jharkhand and Maharashtra: Educational institutions in many districts have also adopted early morning schedules to avoid afternoon heat exposure.

Rajasthan: Schools in various areas have introduced revised morning timings to ensure student safety during the ongoing heatwave.

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Summer Vacation 2026: Parents And Students Asked To Stay Alert For Updates

Authorities have clarified that holiday schedules may differ for private and government institutions depending on local administrative decisions and weather developments. Parents and students have been advised to remain in touch with their respective schools for updated announcements and revised reopening dates.

Educational institutions may continue reviewing the situation if temperatures remain unusually high in the coming weeks. Officials are also encouraging schools to prioritise student safety by ensuring adequate hydration, ventilation, and reduced outdoor activities.

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