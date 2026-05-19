UPSC CSE Answer Key 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that provisional answer key for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 and other future examinations will now be released shortly after the exams are conducted.

The decision marks a major shift in the Commission’s long-standing practice. Previously, UPSC used to release official answer keys only after the entire recruitment process, including interviews and final results, had concluded. The revised system is expected to help candidates evaluate their performance much earlier and raise objections within a specified timeline.

Following the publication of the provisional answer keys, candidates will be permitted to challenge answers through the official UPSC online portal. The Commission has stated that objections can be submitted until 6 pm on May 31.

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UPSC Introduces New Transparent Evaluation Process

The Commission said the updated mechanism has been designed to improve openness in the examination system while maintaining fairness and high academic standards. By releasing answer keys soon after the examination, UPSC aims to provide aspirants with better clarity regarding their responses and potential scores.

Officials also believe the move will encourage a more participative process by allowing candidates to submit representations before the final answer key is issued.

Calling the step "a new beginning", UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar said, "For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission will release the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services Examination. This initiative reflects the Commission's continuous effort to ensure greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication with candidates."

He further said that the policy would make the examination process more participative while preserving its integrity, fairness, and merit-based structure.

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: How To Raise Objections Online

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC online portal at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Login” option

Step 3: Open the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”

Step 4: Select the relevant examination and question

Step 5: Submit objections along with a brief explanation

Step 6: Upload supporting documents from three authentic sources

Note: Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer key before filing any representation. The Commission has also clarified that objections submitted without valid supporting references may not be considered during evaluation.

Subject Experts To Review Candidate Representations

According to UPSC, all objections submitted by candidates will be examined by expert panels specialising in the relevant subjects. These experts will review each challenge, analyse the supporting documents provided, and verify the correctness of the disputed answers.

Only after this detailed review process will the Commission publish the final answer key for the examination.

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The introduction of provisional answer keys is being viewed as a major relief for Civil Services aspirants, many of whom have been demanding quicker access to official answers for years. The change is also expected to reduce confusion and speculation surrounding unofficial answer keys circulated by coaching institutes after the examination.

With lakhs of students appearing for the Civil Services Examination every year, the new policy could significantly improve candidate confidence and trust in the recruitment process.

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