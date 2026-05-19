Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationUPSC To Release Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2026 Soon After Exam, Major Relief For Aspirants

UPSC To Release Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2026 Soon After Exam, Major Relief For Aspirants

UPSC will release Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2026 soon after the exam. Check objection process, direct link and latest update.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 May 2026 11:18 AM (IST)

UPSC CSE Answer Key 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that provisional answer key for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 and other future examinations will now be released shortly after the exams are conducted. 

The decision marks a major shift in the Commission’s long-standing practice. Previously, UPSC used to release official answer keys only after the entire recruitment process, including interviews and final results, had concluded. The revised system is expected to help candidates evaluate their performance much earlier and raise objections within a specified timeline. 

Following the publication of the provisional answer keys, candidates will be permitted to challenge answers through the official UPSC online portal. The Commission has stated that objections can be submitted until 6 pm on May 31. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Re-Evaluation Window Opens, Know How To Apply

UPSC Introduces New Transparent Evaluation Process 

The Commission said the updated mechanism has been designed to improve openness in the examination system while maintaining fairness and high academic standards. By releasing answer keys soon after the examination, UPSC aims to provide aspirants with better clarity regarding their responses and potential scores. 

Officials also believe the move will encourage a more participative process by allowing candidates to submit representations before the final answer key is issued. 

Calling the step "a new beginning", UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar said, "For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission will release the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services Examination. This initiative reflects the Commission's continuous effort to ensure greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication with candidates."  

He further said that the policy would make the examination process more participative while preserving its integrity, fairness, and merit-based structure. 

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: How To Raise Objections Online 

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC online portal at upsconline.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the “Login” option 

Step 3: Open the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” 

Step 4: Select the relevant examination and question 

Step 5: Submit objections along with a brief explanation 

Step 6: Upload supporting documents from three authentic sources 

Note: Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer key before filing any representation. The Commission has also clarified that objections submitted without valid supporting references may not be considered during evaluation. 

Subject Experts To Review Candidate Representations 

According to UPSC, all objections submitted by candidates will be examined by expert panels specialising in the relevant subjects. These experts will review each challenge, analyse the supporting documents provided, and verify the correctness of the disputed answers. 

Only after this detailed review process will the Commission publish the final answer key for the examination. 

ALSO READ: School Holidays: Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, Haryana Schools Closed For Over 30 Days; Check Full State-Wise Vacation List

The introduction of provisional answer keys is being viewed as a major relief for Civil Services aspirants, many of whom have been demanding quicker access to official answers for years. The change is also expected to reduce confusion and speculation surrounding unofficial answer keys circulated by coaching institutes after the examination. 

With lakhs of students appearing for the Civil Services Examination every year, the new policy could significantly improve candidate confidence and trust in the recruitment process.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 19 May 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC UPSC CSE Answer Key 2026 UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
UPSC To Release Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2026 Soon After Exam, Major Relief For Aspirants
UPSC To Release Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2026 Soon After Exam, Major Relief For Aspirants
Education
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Parliamentary Panel Summons NTA Chief, Re-Exam And CBT Reforms Under Focus
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Parliamentary Panel Summons NTA Chief, Re-Exam And CBT Reforms Under Focus
Education
NEET Paper Leak Case: Court Sends Coaching Centre Founder To 9-Day CBI Custody
NEET Paper Leak Case: Court Sends Coaching Centre Founder To 9-Day CBI Custody
Education
School Holidays: Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, Haryana Schools Closed For Over 30 Days; Check Full State-Wise Vacation List
School Holidays: Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, Haryana Schools Closed For Over 30 Days; Check Full State-Wise Vacation List
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump Claims US Iran Strike Was Delayed, Issues New Warning
Breaking News: Trump Claims US Iran Strike Was Delayed Amid Rising Tensions
Transport Cost Crisis: Rising Fuel Prices Force People to Cut Daily Expenses
Breaking News: Former MP Anand Mohan Makes Strong Allegations Against JD(U) Leaders
Public Burden Increases: Common Man Faces Higher Transport and Living Costs
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget