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HomeEducationTelangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Timely Supply Of School Materials, Cracks Down On Irregularities

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Timely Supply Of School Materials, Cracks Down On Irregularities

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directs timely supply of school materials, enforces centralised procurement to ensure quality and curb misuse.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 May 2026 09:51 AM (IST)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure the timely supply of all essential educational materials to students in government schools.

Reddy held a review meeting on the centralised procurement of educational materials on Thursday, which will be distributed to students enrolled in institutions run by the state’s Education Department, as well as the BC, Minority, Tribal and SC Welfare departments.

He said the centralised procurement policy was introduced as the earlier system, where departments independently handled procurement and supply operations, lacked uniformity.

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He said instances of malpractice and misappropriation of funds had come to light when departments independently managed the supply of materials, mainly uniforms and notebooks, a press release said.

The chief minister warned that such irregularities would not be tolerated under any circumstances and stressed that the centralised procurement system should enhance accountability.

He said the government’s main objective was to benefit students.

He directed officials to ensure that all materials, including notebooks, trunk boxes, plates, glasses, tracksuits, bed sheets, school bags, ID cards and uniforms, are of high quality. 

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(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 01 May 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Telangana News Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Telangana School Supply
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