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HomeEducationUttarakhand Cabinet Clears New Affiliation Norms For Minority Schools Up To Class 8

Uttarakhand Cabinet Clears New Affiliation Norms For Minority Schools Up To Class 8

Uttarakhand Cabinet eases minority school affiliation up to Class 8, approves beekeeping policy, Ardh Kumbh works, and transport expansion.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 May 2026 09:21 AM (IST)

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to authorise district-level education committees to determine the affiliation of minority institutions operating up to Class 8.

The decision, taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, addresses requests from over 400 madrasas. These institutions currently provide education from Class 1 to Class 8.

Under the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act, which was notified in October 2025, all minority institutions from Class 1 to Class 12 were required to seek affiliation from the Board of School Education in Ramnagar.

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The Cabinet has now cleared an ordinance to amend the Act. While primary and junior high schools will deal with district committees, institutions running classes 9 to 12 must still obtain affiliation from the Ramnagar board.

The amended Act will take effect from July this year.

In another major decision, the Cabinet simplified the approval process for construction works related to the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027. The Mela Officer can now approve permanent and temporary works up to Rs 1 crore.

The Garhwal Divisional Commissioner has been authorised to sanction projects worth up to Rs 5 crore. Works exceeding Rs 5 crore will continue to require state government approval.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority Rules 2026. The District Soldier Welfare Officer will now serve as an ex officio member of the District Legal Services Authority.

Acid attack victims have been included under the category of persons entitled to receive free legal services from the authority.

To mitigate human-elephant conflict and boost rural self-employment, the Cabinet cleared the Uttarakhand Beekeeping Policy. This policy focuses on promoting beekeeping along forest boundaries, leveraging the state's 70 per cent forest cover.

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The Cabinet revised the Uttarakhand Sub-Mineral Concession Rules 2023, hiking the royalty on minerals from Rs 7 per quintal to Rs 8 per quintal.

The transport department received approval to procure 250 new buses to strengthen the state's public transit fleet. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 01 May 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
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Education News Uttarakhand News Uttarakhand Minority School Affiliation
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