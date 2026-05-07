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HomeEducationTBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Tomorrow: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results at 12 Noon | Direct Link Soon

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Tomorrow: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results at 12 Noon | Direct Link Soon

TBSE Madhyamik and HS Result 2026 will be announced on May 8 at 12 noon. Check Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 result updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 07 May 2026 04:48 PM (IST)

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Class 10 Madhyamik and Class 12 Higher Secondary examination results on May 8 at 12 noon. After the results are published, candidates will be able to download their provisional marksheets through the official websites at tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in. 

With the announcement just hours away, thousands of students across the state are eagerly waiting to check their final scores and qualifying status. Students must use their roll number and registration number to log in and access the result portal. 

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This year, around 38,000 students appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik examinations, while close to 30,000 candidates took the Higher Secondary examinations across different streams. 

TBSE Madhyamik and HS Exams Conducted Earlier This Year 

The Tripura Board held the Class 10 board examinations from February 26 to March 24, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 Higher Secondary examinations were conducted between February 25 and March 30. 

Practical examinations for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams had already been completed before the written examinations. These practical exams were organised from November 17 to December 1. 

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while checking results online once the link becomes active. 

How to Check TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Online 

Candidates can follow these steps to download their provisional marksheets once the results are released: 

Step 1: Visit the official websites at tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the “Tripura Madhyamik Examination Result 2026” link 

Step 3: Enter roll number and registration number 

Step 4: Click on “Show Results” 

Step 5: Download the marksheet and keep a printout for future use 

The online marksheet will contain important details including subject-wise marks, division, and qualifying status. 

Last Year’s TBSE Toppers and Merit List Details 

Last year, 25 students secured places in the top ten merit ranks in the TBSE Class 10 examinations. In the Higher Secondary examination, 20 students featured in the top ten ranks. 

Among the top performers, Antariksha Paul from Belonia Vidyapith Higher Secondary School secured first position in the Class 10 examinations with 490 marks. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Opening Soon | Check Direct Answer Key Link

In the Humanities stream of Class 12, Joydip Rudra Paul from PM Shri Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial Higher Secondary School emerged as the topper with 493 marks. 

Students are now waiting for the official declaration to know this year’s pass percentage, topper list, and district-wise performance statistics.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 May 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News TBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 TBSE HS Result 2026 TBSE Madhyamik And HS Result 2026 Tripura Board Result
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